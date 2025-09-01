Birmingham City are said to be keen on Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts

Birmingham City are eyeing a late loan swoop for Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts, according to reports.

The 28-year-old played a key part in the Black Cats’ successful promotion bid last season, featuring in all but one of his side’s Championship fixtures as they earned a spot in the Premier League via the play-offs. Opportunities have been harder to come by during the early knockings of the new campaign, however, and at the time of writing, Roberts has registered just 27 minutes of action across Sunderland first three top flight outings.

It is within this context that Football League World credit Birmingham with an interest, stating that the Championship new boys are looking to secure a loan agreement for Roberts alongside a deal for Celtic’s Yang Hyun-jun.

What else has been said about Patrick Roberts’ Sunderland future amid Birmingham City transfer interest?

News of Birmingham’s apparent interest in Roberts comes off the back of recent reports suggesting that Championship rivals Derby County were keen on a move for the Sunderland attacker.

Over the weekend, The Sun and Alan Nixon claimed that the Rams were exploring the possibility of signing the wide man, and that they were considering making a permanent offer to beat other suitors to his signature. The understanding was that the Rams would have been prepared to offer Roberts a three-year contract, while Sunderland are likely to consider selling at the right price.

Since then, however, Derby have completed the signing of Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Southampton, casting doubt over the possibility of them pursuing a move for Roberts as well.

The Echo understands that Roberts has already attracted interest from multiple La Liga clubs earlier this summer, but sources close to the player indicated that he was not considering a move away from Wearside at the time. Two Spanish sides contacted Roberts’ representatives, but their approaches were rejected, with the winger determined to fight for his place under Régis Le Bris despite increased competition following Sunderland’s summer spending.

The arrivals of Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra have intensified the battle for minutes on the right wing, potentially limiting Roberts’ first team opportunities over the coming months. At this stage, a potential exit is not thought to be especially close, but with Roberts now into the final year of his contract – albeit with Sunderland holding an option to extend by a further 12 months – the situation could evolve quickly over the coming hours.

Roberts has made over 130 appearances for Sunderland, scoring eight goals, and also brings Premier League experience from earlier spells with Fulham, Celtic, and Girona. While the winger remains focused on continuing his Sunderland story, interest from both England and abroad continues to grow, making this one to watch as the transfer window enters its final stages.

