Sunderland have been linked with Nayef Aguerd in recent days

Mooted Sunderland transfer target Nayef Aguerd has arrived at Marseille ahead of a deadline day switch from West Ham, according to reports.

The Moroccan international has been touted as a possible option for the Black Cats in recent days, with Regis Le Bris keen to bolster his defensive options in the final hours of the summer window.

Aguerd has also been linked with a move to Marseille as well, however, and was left out of West Ham’s match day squad for their 3-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon. And now, with his time in East London seemingly at an end, renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has shared a photo of the centre-back holding a Marseille scarf after having arrived in France ahead of completing a switch to the Ligue 1 outfit.

What is the latest on Sunderland’s defensive recruitment situation?

While Sunderland look to have missed out on Aguerd, the understanding is that they are rapidly closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida. Capable of playing as either a centre-half or a full-back, the Dutch international had also been heavily linked with a move to Marseille, but Sky Sports Germany report that the Black Cats have hijacked the French club’s move at the eleventh hour.

It is suggested that personal terms have been agreed with Geertruida, and that a deal is being finalised with Leipzig. Sunderland will pay an initial loan fee of around £2.1million, with an option to buy next summer for approximately £17million, while also covering the full salary of the versatile 25-year-old defender.

Geertruida is understood to be “very excited” by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and has been granted permission to undergo his medical ahead of completing the move.

With the Bundesliga transfer window closing at 8pm German time (7pm UK), Sunderland have plenty of time to finalise Geertruida’s transfer before this evening’s deadline. The club are also understood to be working on a deal to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey on a permanent basis, while recent loan addition Marc Guiu could be headed back to parent club Chelsea following an injury to Liam Delap over the weekend.

Sunderland could also sanction several potential outgoings in the coming hours, including loan moves for the likes of Harrison Jones, Jenson Seelt, and Ahmed Abdullahi, among others.

