All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Reported Sunderland transfer target Baris Alper Yilmaz has reiterated his desire to leave current club Galatasaray, according to an update from Turkey.

The winger has been touted as a possible attacking option for the Black Cats on more than one occasion of late, but an update from journalist Kutlu Akpinar last week suggesting that Galatasaray had promptly shut down any potential swoop for their player. Earlier in the summer, Turkish outlet Sabah Spor stated that Yilmaz is valued at around £26 million by his current employers, although their stubborn stance on his future had seemingly put pay to any prospect of him leaving.

Now, however, a fresh update from Yakup Cinar claims that Yilmaz, in his last meeting with Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk, “once again said he doesn't want to stay”. As such, there is reportedly a “high chance” the wide man won’t be included in the matchday squad for Saturday’s clash with Rizespor.

Yilmaz himself has previously hinted that he would one day like to test his mettle in the Premier League. Speaking in an interview with Sporx in his home country, he admitted: "I also want to play in Europe. I want to represent my club and Turkey. It will be with the club's approval. Because of my speed, the fans think I can play in England. Hopefully it will come true one day. We came this far thanks to Galatasaray. Hopefully, one day everything will come true and happen."

West Ham ‘happy to sell’ Nayef Aguerd

Elsewhere, West Ham are reportedly open to the prospect of selling Sunderland target Nayef Aguerd in the final days of the transfer window, according to reports.

As per Foot Mercato reporter Santi Aouna, the Black Cats have submitted a formal bid for the centre-back, and are “pushing” to complete a deal before Monday’s 7pm deadline. Regis Le Bris’ are said to be facing competition for the Moroccan international’s signature from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille, but are nevertheless continuing with plans to lure him away from the London Stadium.

Writing on X, Aouna said: “L'OM has accelerated in recent hours on Nayef Aguerd. Discussions ongoing with West Ham His possible arrival at L'OM is independent of that of Joël Ordoñez. In parallel, Sunderland is pushing and has officially submitted an offer to West Ham for the Moroccan.” For context, Ordoñez is a defender, currently on the books at Belgian side Club Brugge, who Marseille have also been heavily linked with in recent days.

And in a further update on the matter, The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg has suggested that the Hammers would be willing to sanction Aguerd’s exit. Writing on X, he said: “West Ham happy to sell Sunderland and Marseille target Nayef Aguerd. Will presumably need a replacement centre-back. Aguerd would be no loss though.”

