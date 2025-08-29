Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson

Sunderland are considering a shock swoop for Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson in the latter stages of the transfer window, according to reports.

The Black Cats have already moved to bring in one stopper this summer, with Dutch youth international Robin Roefs arriving on Wearside and immediately supplanting academy graduate Anthony Patterson as Regis Le Bris’ number one.

Roefs has started both of Sunderland’s Premier League fixtures so far this season, with Patterson handed an appearance in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash against Huddersfield Town. Beyond that pairing, the Black Cats also boast Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu as senior alternatives between the sticks, although the latter has been touted for an exit from the Stadium of Light in recent days.

Nevertheless, despite their array of options, a fresh report from online outlet EFL Analysis states that Sunderland are weighing up the prospect of a move for Johansson between now and Monday’s transfer deadline.

What has been said about Sunderland’s apparent transfer interest in Stoke City talent Viktor Johansson?

According to this latest update, Stoke could be set to lose Johansson over the coming days, with the Swede attracting interest from the Premier League. To that end, Sunderland are credited with an interest, with the report suggesting that they may look to make a move for the player even in spite of Roefs’ recent arrival.

For their part, Stoke would be reluctant to part company with a hugely influential member of their squad, with the Potters having enjoyed a stellar start to the new campaign under head coach Mark Robins. At the time of writing, they sit top of the Championship table having won all three of their opening fixtures. Johansson has played every minute of every league game so far.

Addressing the prospect of his number one leaving between now and Monday in a press conference following a recent victory over Southampton, Robins said: “He [Viktor Johansson] was really good, I thought he was brilliant in every element of his game. I thought he was outstanding, he is outstanding. You’ve got to try to keep your best players and he’s certainly one of those, one of the best in the division. I’m going to shut up now because there’s still a few days left in the window.”

What has Regis Le Bris said about Robin Roefs’ start to life at Sunderland?

Speaking about Roefs’ start to life on Wearside during a recent press conference, Sunderland head coach Le Bris said: "It was good, really good.

"We had a short chat this morning [Thursday] and he's really impressed by the early connection he got with his team-mates. When you have a new goalkeeper, number one and you create an early, quick, and nice connection with your team-mates it's really positive for the squad. Simon Moore, Anthony Patterson, Blondy [Nna Noukeu] they welcome very well this new goalkeeper and they create the condition for this performance. It shows how Sunderland works together and how we want to build this togetherness to be efficient on the pitch and it was the case."

