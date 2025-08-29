Transfer news: Sunderland duo linked with double exit amid Blackburn Rovers interest

Alan Browne and Ahmed Abdullahi are both being linked with moves away from Sunderland

Sunderland could be set to bid farewell to a pair of first team squad members over the coming days, with midfielder Alan Browne and striker Ahmed Abdullahi both linked with moves away from the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have been busy over the course of the summer transfer window, bringing in a dozen signings since their promotion back to the Premier League in late May. But with a number of fringe players facing uncertain futures, the period up to Monday evening’s deadline could be characterised by a series of departures.

To that end both Browne and Abdullahi have been touted for transfers away from Wearside. Here’s everything you need to know...

What has been said about Alan Browne’s future at Sunderland?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers are one of several clubs who have taken an interest in Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne.

Writing on his Patreon, the reporter suggested that Valerien Ismael’s side - who are currently in the market for a replacement for recently departed captain Lewis Travis - are monitoring the Republic of Ireland international’s situation ahead of a potential swoop in the latter stages of the window.

While no other suitors are directly named, it is suggested that Browne is garnering attention from various admirers. Addressing the midfielder’s future in a recent press conference, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said: "We had this conversation with Alan, about game time and what he needs for the best future for him. It's an open conversation and we will see next week.”

What has been said about Ahmed Abdullahi’s Sunderland future?

Elsewhere, promising striker Ahmed Abdullahi looks set to join French outfit Angers SCO on loan, according to continental journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter. The 21-year-old signed for the Black Cats last summer from Belgian side KAA Gent, but is still yet to make his first team debut on Wearside after enduring an injury-hit campaign last time out.

Nevertheless, he has impressed when called upon by Graeme Murty’s U21s in recent months, and was an unused first team substitute during Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town.

But with senior opportunities likely hard to come by in the aftermath of Sunderland’s promotion to the top flight, Toubache-Ter has stated that the Nigerian youth international is closing in on a season-long switch to Angers. For their part, the French club currently compete in Ligue 1, and sit 11th in the table having won one and lost one of their opening two league fixtures this term.

