Former Sunderland captain Corry Evans has announced his retirement, with teammates past and present paying tribute

Former Sunderland captain Corry Evans has announced his retirement from professional football, bringing an end to a decorated career that saw him represent Northern Ireland 72 times, lead the Black Cats back to Wembley glory and enjoy promotions with Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

The 35-year-old confirmed his decision in an emotional Instagram statement on Thursday, saying: “After an incredible journey, the time has come to hang up my boots. From coming through the Academy at Manchester United, to winning promotions with Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, captaining Sunderland to promotion at Wembley, a short spell at Bradford City, followed by a Wembley win with Oldham. I’ve loved every step along the way!

“Representing my country 72 times and playing at Euro 2016, will always be one of my proudest achievements. A huge thank you to my family, teammates, coaches and the fans who’ve supported me throughout the highs and lows. It’s been an unforgettable ride.”

Evans spent three seasons at Sunderland after joining from Blackburn in 2021, making 67 appearances and captaining the club during their promotion-winning 2021-22 campaign, which culminated in a 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Following his announcement, tributes poured in from Sunderland players past and present. Patrick Roberts wrote: “All the best skip! Been a pleasure my man.” Romaine Mundle simply added: “What a legend.” Trai Hume commented: “Was a pleasure skip, enjoy the next chapter mate.” Leo Hjelde reacted with two red heart emojis, while Niall Huggins said: “Legend, all the best skip.”

Jack Clarke also left a heartfelt message to his former captain, writing: “Legend.” Bradley Dack added: “Love ya mate. Some career!! You should be very proud.” Lynden Gooch, who played alongside Evans during Sunderland’s promotion season, said: “Incredible mate, what man, what a skipper.”

Former Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard wrote: “Amazing career, pleasure to share a dressing room with you skip, all the best to you and your family.” Danny Batth posted: “What a career mate, incredible. Catch up soon.” Elliot Embleton commented: “All the best mate.”

Nathan Bishop added: “What a guy. All the best in whatever’s next mate.” Danny Graham also joined the tributes, writing: “Some career Corry, all the best in your next chapter.” After Evans’ announcement, Sunderland paid their own tribute to their former captain, posting: “Congratulations on a brilliant career and enjoy your retirement, Corry!”

