Sunderland continue to be linked with a move for Jhon Lucumí in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Jhon Lucumí is set to miss Bologna’s Serie A clash with Como this weekend due to a “muscle strain” amid ongoing transfer speculation linking him with a move to Sunderland.

The Colombian international has emerged as a key target for the Black Cats in the latter stages of the summer window, with Regis Le Bris reportedly keen to strengthen his backline ahead of a Premier League survival bid.

Up until now, however, Bologna have held firm in their unwillingness to sell Lucumí. Last week, the Italian club’s CEO, Claudio Fenucci, gave an interview in which he once against emphasised the club’s reluctance to part company with the 27-year-old.

He said: “We’d prefer to keep everyone, even though we know that certain offers can be tough, especially if the Premier League comes knocking. Jhon had the ambition to leave, but unfortunately, the timeframe for the offer didn’t materialise. The conditions aren’t right for him to be replaced right now, so Jhon will stay with us.”

But Sunderland were perhaps afforded a glimmer of hope on Thursday, with reports from the continent suggesting that Bologna may have started to soften their stance somewhat.

According to Italian publication Il Resto del Carlino, the Black Cats have returned to the negotiating table with an improved bid worth £23.7 million, plus £1.7 million in potential bonuses, alongside a 10-20% future resale clause. While Bologna have so far rejected the offer, it is reported that Lucumí has now been informed that he will be sold if an adequate replacement can be secured before the window closes.

To that end, Corriere dello Sport claim that Bologna have opened talks with Nottingham Forest over a potential move for 24-year-old centre-back Morato, who is currently valued at around £8.5 million to £10.2 million. The Rossoblu are said to have a good relationship with Forest, which could help speed up negotiations.

What is the latest on Jhon Lucumí’s situation amid Sunderland transfer links?

And as speculation continues to mount over Lucumí’s future, today’s edition of Il Resto del Carlino states that the South American is unlikely to feature for Bologna against Como on Saturday afternoon.

The player’s absence is supposedly not anything to do with his ongoing transfer uncertainty, however, but rather a “muscle strain”, with sources in Italy reportedly confident that the injury is genuine, “coincidence or not”.

Il Resto del Carlino are not so sure, though. The publication suggest that there is a chance that Lucumí has downed tools in an effort to force through his move to Wearside. Sources from Colombia have also informed Il Resto del Carlino that Bologna will sell Lucumí quite late in the window once a replacement is found.

It is also speculated that Lucumí’s absence could be a case of Vincenzo Italiano’s trying to keep their asset fit, so as to not scupper any potential switch to the Premier League.