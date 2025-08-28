Sunderland push for £25.4m Jhon Lucumí deal as Bologna eye Nottingham Forest’s Morato as replacement

Sunderland’s pursuit of Jhon Lucumí has taken another twist as reports in Italy claim Bologna are beginning to “wobble” over the defender’s future ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

According to Il Resto del Carlino, Sunderland have returned with an improved bid worth €28million (£23.7million) plus €2million (£1.7million) in potential bonuses, alongside a 10-20 per cent future resale clause for the Colombian international. While Bologna have so far rejected the offer, it’s reported that the Serie A club have now informed Lucumí that he will be sold if an adequate replacement can be secured before the window closes.

Corriere dello Sport also claim that Bologna have opened talks with Nottingham Forest over a potential move for 24-year-old centre-back Morato, who is currently valued at €10million to €12million (£8.5million to £10.2million). The Rossoblu are said to have a good relationship with Forest, which could help speed up negotiations.

Gazzetta dello Sport back up these reports, adding that Bologna have already made an enquiry for Morato and are actively working to bring him in. If Forest open the door to a quick sale, Sunderland could finally get the breakthrough they’ve been pushing for all summer and land Lucumí in a deal worth up to £25.4million.

What else has been said about Sunderland and Jhon Lucumí?

Sky Sports report that Sunderland have submitted an increased £24million bid to Bologna for Colombian international Jhon Lucumí, which differs slightly from the reports in Italy, but it looks like the Black Cats are looking at somewhere between £24million to £28million to sign the defender. The 27-year-old defender is open to joining Le Bris’ side, but Bologna are reluctant to sell, having already lost several key players this summer.

Writing on X, Fabrizio Romano added: “Sunderland send improved bid to Bologna for Jhon Lucumí worth €28m [£24million] plus 10 per cent sell-on clause. SAFC want Lucumí as priority target but Bologna insist on keeping the Colombian centre back.” At this stage, it is unclear as to how Bologna will respond to the bid.

Romano’s latest update comes in the wake of a flurry of speculation surrounding Lucumí’s transfer situation in recent days. Last week, Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci gave an interview in which he once against emphasised his club’s reluctance to sell the 27-year-old.

He said: “We’d prefer to keep everyone, even though we know that certain offers can be tough, especially if the Premier League comes knocking. Jhon had the ambition to leave, but unfortunately, the timeframe for the offer didn’t materialise. The conditions aren’t right for him to be replaced right now, so Jhon will stay with us.”

Despite Bologna’s stance, however, Lucumí’s representatives have emphasised the player’s desire to seal an exit over the coming days. A recent statement from the defender’s agent read: “I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years. It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

“Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer. I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone.”

