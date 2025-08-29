Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pundits Paul Merson and Chris Sutton have both forecast a difficult weekend for Sunderland, with the pair predicting a narrow defeat at the hands of Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats started their Premier League campaign at a canter, beating West Ham 3-0 on the opening day, but suffered something of a reality check on a trip to face Burnley at Turf Moor last time out. After creating a couple of early openings, Regis Le Bris’ side ultimately slumped to a 2-0 defeat in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their part, Brentford started poorly under new boss Keith Andrews, capitulating in a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Irishman’s first competitive fixture, but have since shown signs of promise, beating Aston Villa 1-0 last weekend, and following up that victory with a 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Bournemouth in midweek.

And taking all of that prior context into account, both Merson and Sutton have concluded that Sunderland are on track for a 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

What did Paul Merson say about Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Brentford?

Looking ahead to the game as part of his weekly predictions column for Sportskeeda, Merson outlined his belief that Brentford will have a little too much for Sunderland this weekend.

He said: “This will be a good contest. I saw Brentford against Aston Villa and they deserve credit for that win. The mood in the build-up towards that game wasn't very positive, but they still managed to get off the mark for the season with three points. Brentford are going to be very hard to break down and they have this dig-in mentality, which will help them against Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a dream start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign for Sunderland when they beat West Ham. But last weekend was a reality check. I don't think they were as bad as maybe the scoreline suggested against Burnley. In fact, I thought they were the better team in the first half. But this could be another tough test for them.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What did Chris Sutton say about Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Brentford?

For his part, Sutton was inclined to agree with Merson. Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “Sunderland had that brilliant start against West Ham and they had a tight game with Burnley. I thought it'd be a draw but Burnley ultimately got the win. Brentford played very well at Aston Villa and deserved their win in what was a massive result for Keith Andrews.

“I've said before I know people have written Brentford off but they are an experienced, battle-hardened Premier League side. I think their win last week would've done them the world of good. They should win again on Saturday.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland promotion-winner seals shock £1m Championship move after impressive loan spell