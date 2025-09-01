The 18 deals that could still happen at Sunderland on transfer deadline day

It looks set to be another very busy transfer deadline day at Sunderland

Sunderland look set for a busy deadline day with a number of incoming and outgoing transfers set to be concluded.

Here, with run you through every deal that could still happen before the 7pm deadline....

Marc Guiu returns to Chelsea/new striker arrives

A shock development over the past 24 hours, with Chelsea initiating contact over a recall after Liam Delap picked up an injury in the 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday. There is no recall clause in the season-long loan, but the Black Cats have a strong relationship with Chelsea and talks have been progressing.

It would be a major risk to head into the next few months with just two senior strikers, and so if Guiu does indeed depart then the Black Cats may need to dip back into the market themselves. That now looks highly likely, with Sunderland in advanced talks to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

Jhon Lucumí/senior central defender (incoming, permanent)

The arrivals of Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele have significantly strengthened Sunderland’s defensive options, with the latter able to play both at full back and in the middle. Sunderland would like one more, though, and it’s clear that Jhon Lucumí is the man they’d ideally like to land. The Colombia international is a longstanding target and the saga escalated significantly last week when the player’s agent went public with a statement urging Bologna to reconsider their position and allow the defender to leave, hours after the CEO ruled out a departure.

However, there has as of yet been no progress made and Lucumi played a part in Bologna’s 1-0 win over Como over the weekend as a second-half substitute, drawing praise from his manager after that game.

Sunderland have this morning agreed a deal with RB Leipzig to sign Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida on an initial loan with an option to buy, a major development that will significantly bolster the defensive options the Black Cats have.

Abdul Fatawu/versatile winger (incoming)

Sunderland are keen to sign another wide player after a deal to sign Armand Laurienté from Sassuolo fell through. They have previously been linked with a move for Leicester City forward Abdul Fatawu, who can play off either wing. Leicester City are reluctant to sell and so it might prove to be a difficult deal to do if the valuation remains high, particularly as the club’s financial and PSR position has been strengthened by other sales. Sunderland will in all likelihood be working on other targets behind the scenes, as they feel it’s a position where they feel they need more competition and depth.

Patrick Roberts (outgoing)

Roberts reportedly has interest from Derby County and other Championship clubs. Has been keen on staying at the club to fight for his place this summer so far, and Sunderland at the moment probably don’t have the depth to sanction a departure. Whether another incoming could change that, time will tell.

Jenson Seelt (potential loan, outgoing)

Despite Seelt’s prominent role in the early weeks of the campaign, a loan move is very much possible today. Nordi Mukiele has made a strong start to his Sunderland career and Luke O’Nien will be back after the international break, which will likely squeeze Seelt’s game time.

He’s been superb through pre-season and acquitted himself well over the first few weeks, so Sunderland know they’ve a good prospect on their hands. The most important thing for him now however, and especially after so long on the sidelines last season with injury, is regular football. Eredivisie side NEC, from whom Sunderland signed Robin Roefs, have held talks over a deal and there has also been interest from Verona.

Alan Browne (outgoing)

Browne had a good pre-season and impressed in bringing experience to the often very young side he featured in, but sheer competition for places could mean he heads out in search of regular football. One to watch as Le Bris has already confirmed talks over a potential departure have taken place and wasn’t included in the Carabao Cup squad last week as a result.

Timothée Pembélé (outgoing)

Pembélé is one of a number of players who have been told that they will not be part of the senior squad this season and are therefore free to leave. The right back had a solid season at Le Havre last season, which Sunderland will hope encourages suitors. A permanent move would be preferred but with three years left to run on his deal, another loan has to be considered a possibility.

Leo Hjelde (potential loan, outgoing)

Hjelde is currently recovering from achilles surgery but should return after the international break. A player Sunderland rate highly but the best short-term option will likely be for him to play week in, week out in his favoured central defensive position. That appears unlikely at Sunderland right now. Le Bris has previously confirmed that talks have been held over a possible short-term departure.

Joe Anderson (permanent, outgoing)

Anderson has not been involved with the senior squad this summer and so is available for transfer. The central defender turned down EFL moves in the January transfer window, so it remains to be seen what decision he’ll make on his short-term future. Out of contract next summer.

Zak Johnson (loan, outgoing)

Johnson had a really good trip to Portugal, impressing against both Sevilla and Sporting. A solid defender who does the basics very well, he would make a great signing for an EFL club.

Jay Matete (outgoing, permanent)

Matete is not part of Sunderland’s senior squad in pre-season and so is free to pursue a move away. His excellent League One record will command interest but as of yet no resolution has been found. Out of contract next summer. Played in the U21 side last week to keep his match sharpness up.

Harrison Jones (loan, outgoing)

Jones has made huge strides over the last 12 months and did admirably well filling in at left back in pre-season. Would have had a real chance of first-team football had Sunderland not been promoted and would be trusted to be around the group this season, but regular senior football surely the best bet for his career. Any EFL club would be very fortunate to pick him up if he does leave.

Milan Aleksić (loan, outgoing)

There were some promising signs in pre season and Sunderland believe he could have an impact in future, but he needs regular game time and so a loan is the best next step. Was heavily linked with a move to Partizan Belgrade earlier in the summer, though nothing ultimately developed at that time.

Abdoullah Ba (outgoing)

Ba is not in Sunderland’s plans for the new season so is free to move on. Had a frustrating loan at Dunkerque in the second half of last season so needs to get playing regularly again.

Ian Poveda (outgoing)

Struggled with injuries last season and didn’t make much of an impression on Le Bris when fit. Free to move on this summer. Sunderland would prefer a permanent deal but may have to consider a loan. Has got some minutes under his belt for the U21s in recent weeks to top up his match fitness and performed very well, which should help attract late suitors.

Nazariy Rusyn (outgoing, permanent)

Not in Le Bris’s plans for the upcoming season and with Hajduk Split not triggering their option to sign him on a permanent basis, a new club will have to be found.

Ahmed Abdullahi (outgoing, loan)

There were some promising signs throughout pre season but Abdullahi probably isn’t quite ready for Premier League football at this stage and so a loan is highly likely. Could well have a long-term Sunderland future but needs regular football for now, with Le Bris confirming there are options on the table.