Sunderland saw a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega rejected earlier this summer before signing Robin Roefs

The Black Cats were among several clubs, including fellow promoted side Burnley and Turkish side Fenerbahçe, to enquire about the 31-year-old’s availability, but Ortega rejected multiple offers as he prioritised remaining at Manchester City to compete for minutes under Pep Guardiola.

Ortega, who joined City on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld in July 2022, has been a dependable figure when called upon, playing every game in City’s 2022-23 FA Cup-winning campaign and earning praise from Guardiola for his crucial saves during last season’s title run-in.

Sunderland have since moved on from Ortega, with Dutch goalkeeper Robin Roefs arriving from NEC Nijmegen on 1 August for around £11.5million. The 22-year-old has immediately established himself as Régis Le Bris’ first-choice keeper, starting all three of Sunderland’s Premier League games so far this season. Roefs produced a standout moment in the 2-1 win over Brentford last weekend, saving a second-half penalty to help secure victory at the Stadium of Light.

With Roefs firmly installed as Sunderland’s No.1, the club’s pursuit of Ortega is no longer active as they focus on strengthening other areas of the squad before the transfer deadline. The Black Cats also still have Anthony Patterson and Simon Moore on their books.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

