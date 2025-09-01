Crystal Palace are set to win the £17.3m transfer race after beating Premier League rivals Sunderland and Aston Villa

Crystal Palace look to have beaten Sunderland and Aston Villa to the signing of Getafe forward Christantus Uche, with the Premier League side moving quickly to secure a deal worth around £17.3million (€20million), according to Sky Sports.

Reports state there is broad agreement between Palace and Getafe over the fee, with the Nigerian international now at the club’s training ground undergoing a medical ahead of completing the transfer.

Uche was briefly linked with a move to Sunderland earlier this summer. However, Régis Le Bris’ side are now focusing on other targets in both defence and attack, with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey close to joining the club. Uche played with new Sunderland signing Omar Alderete, who joined the Black Cats from Getafe in July, at the La Liga club last campaign.

Palace, meanwhile, have made Uche a top transfer priority as they seek to strengthen their forward line following Eberechi Eze’s high-profile move to Arsenal. Uche’s rise through Spanish football has been rapid. Born in Owerri, Nigeria, he played amateur football before moving to Spain in 2022, joining Moralo CP in July of that year. Initially assigned to the reserves, he made his senior debut for the club’s B-team in November 2022 and scored his first goal just a week later in a 4-0 win over CF Jaraíz.

By January 2023, Uche had broken into Moralo’s first team, quickly establishing himself as a regular starter and helping the side reach the promotion play-offs. His progress earned him a move to AD Ceuta in July 2023, where he initially trained with the B-team but forced his way into the senior squad during pre-season.

His breakout campaign with Ceuta attracted widespread attention, with Mundo Deportivo reporting in January 2024 that Real Betis were among several clubs tracking his development. In February, Getafe moved decisively to secure his signature, announcing the transfer in June and tying him down to a four-year contract.

Uche made an immediate impact at Getafe, scoring on his La Liga debut in August 2024 during a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao. Across his debut top-flight campaign, he proved himself as a versatile attacking option, capable of playing across the front three or in a slightly deeper creative role.

Palace are now set to bring that versatility to the Premier League after moving ahead of rival clubs, with the transfer expected to be finalised once his medical is completed. Sunderland, meanwhile, are expected to strengten their squad with several incomings before the 7pm deadline.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

