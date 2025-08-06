Transfer news: Aston Villa set to seal £30m swoop for Sunderland-linked attacker

Evan Guessand was linked with Sunderland earlier this summer

Sunderland-linked striker Evan Guessand is closing in on a transfer to Premier League rivals Aston Villa, according to reports.

The OGC Nice talent has found himself at the centre of widespread speculation this summer, with a variety of clubs from the top flight touted as admirers. Indeed, online outlet TBR Football claimed last month that Sunderland were showing “strong interest” in the player alongside Leeds United and Brentford, while Football Insider had suggested that the likes of Tottenham, Brighton, West Ham, and Wolves were all in the running for his signature, and Africa Foot reported that Newcastle United had made contact with the player’s entourage.

But in the end, it would appear that Villa have won the race for Guessand, with the player supposedly closing in on a big money move to the Midlands.

What has been said about Aston Villa’s swoop for reported Sunderland transfer target Evan Guessand?

According to a report from BBC Sport, Villa have agreed a package of around £30.3 million for Guessand - made up of an initial £26 million and a further £4.3 million in future add-ons. The player himself is expected to undergo a medical with Unai Emery’s side imminently, ahead of an anticipated move to the Premier League.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, with the Ivorian international having reportedly already agreed to the transfer, and the last few details of his contract in the process of being finalised, as per Fabrizio Romano.

What are Sunderland’s striker plans this summer?

While Sunderland look set to miss out on Guessand, the Black Cats are rapidly closing on on the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu. The Spaniard is on Wearside presently to undergo a medical ahead of a season-long switch to the Stadium of Light, and will join Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor as Regis Le Bris’ senior attacking options.

As for Mayenda, Romano took to X on Wednesday morning to reveal that Sunderland have agreed terms on a new contract for the centre-forward. It is understood that despite interest from several clubs, the 20-year-old was keen to prolong his stint in the North East, and as such will sign an extension that looks set to run until 2030.

Addressing Sunderland’s striking options during an appearance on Sky Sports News, ex-Sunderland defender Danny Collins said: “I think the two centre-forwards they had, obviously, at the end of last season, fantastic, and the way he [Eliezer Mayenda] stepped forward towards the end of the season, a massive contribution for us getting back to the Premier League - and obviously Wilson Isidor.

“But they’re two young forwards, neither have got experience at Premier League level. So, yeah, getting the boy in from Chelsea will be a great addition, but I think maybe go and get another one who's got a little bit of experience, between 25 to 30, whether it's Premiership or the top leagues in Europe. I'm sure they're looking at that as well.”

