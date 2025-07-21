Sunderland have been linked with a move for Wilfried Singo already this summer

Mooted Sunderland transfer target Wilfried Singo is “ready to leave” current club AS Monaco this summer, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be in the market for high calibre defensive reinforcements ahead of their long-awaited return to Premier League action next month, and have been linked with a whole host of names in recent days.

Various updates have suggested that Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team are eyeing potential swoops for the likes of Sevilla star Loic Bade, LOSC Lille talent Bafode Diakite, and Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi.

For his part, Singo was touted as a target on Wearside earlier in the window, with suggestions that Sunderland would have to do battle with bitter rivals Newcastle United for his signature - while the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton, were also said to have cast an eye over him in the recent past too.

Indeed, a report from online outlet GIVEMESPORT claimed that the Magpies were on “red alert”, and were “tempted to up the ante after representatives have been impressed when sent on scouting missions to watch him in action”.

What has been said about Wilfried Singo amid Sunderland and Newcastle United transfer interest?

Now, in a fresh update on social media, continental journalist Nicolo Schira has suggested that Singo could be on the move in the coming weeks. Writing on X, he said: “Wilfried Singo seems ready to leave AS Monaco this summer.” At the time of writing, the 24-year-old has three years left on his contract with Monaco, while reports have stated that he is valued somewhere in the region of £15-20 million.

The Ivorian joined his current employers from Torino last summer, and was a regular fixture in a side who finished second behind Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, racking up 29 league appearances. Capable of playing as both a full-back or in the heart of defence, he has previously been labelled the “best defender” in the French top flight by some sections of the continental media.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer business thus far?

Sunderland have completed six summer signings so far, with five of their new acquisitions potentially set to depart for the African Cup of Nations partway through the campaign. But despite the possibility of being without a number of key players during the hectic festive fixture schedule, head coach Regis Le Bris remains calm about the situation.

Speaking during the club’s ongoing pre-season training camp in Portugal, he said: "Obviously, we know [what could happen]. At the same time, the market is the market and you can't do always exactly what you want, about the African Cup, about younger players or more mature players... whatever it is [a club is looking for]. I think that at the end, we are going to have a competitive squad.

"I think even with this, we are going to have depth in our squad. It's needed. We don't know how long they will be gone, it will depend on the results. At the same time, I think the depth of the squad we will have will help to manage this situation."

