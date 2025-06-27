Sunderland have been linked with a whole host of players already this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a frantic start to the summer transfer window for Sunderland. While actual business has been limited to the permanent signing of Enzo Le Fée, as well as the exits of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson, there has been a seemingly endless stream of speculation and rumour to sift through.

In that regard, the quality of talent linked to the Stadium of Light in recent weeks has varied considerably. While some names have suitably whetted the appetite, others have felt underwhelming to the point of illogical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But which reported transfer targets would actually improve upon Sunderland’s current squad? We’ve taken a closer look below...

Marcin Bulka

Anthony Patterson has been a wonderful servant for Sunderland in recent seasons, and there are plenty who would be more than happy to see him given his chance in the Premier League, but there is no denying that Bulka is a goalkeeper of immense pedigree. With previous stints at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain under his belt, and with reported interest from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United at the present moment in time, his arrival would be a real statement of intent.

Armand Laurienté

The French winger enjoyed a sublime season for Sassuolo last term, netting 18 goals in 33 Serie B outings as they secured promotion back to the Italian top flight. Unsurprisingly, there has been a creeping suspicion for some time that Laurienté is much too good to be plying his trade in a second tier, and while he could feasibly stay with his current employers, a move to the Premier League could also be an intriguing prospect to a player of his obvious ability.

Jordan Henderson

Sentimentality aside, if any of Sunderland’s newly-promoted peers were being heavily linked with a move for a current England international, we would likely be lauding their proactivity and the lure of the project on offer. Henderson may not be the Champions League-winning behemoth that he was a few years ago, but his continued inclusion in the Three Lions’ plans, plus his stint with Dutch giants Ajax, would suggest that he still has plenty to offer his boyhood club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Joe Gomez

Gomez himself has seemingly hinted that he would ideally like to stay at Liverpool this summer, but it is for that reason that he would make such an impressive signing for Sunderland if he could somehow be prised away from Anfield. Injuries haven’t always been kind to the defender, but he is an experienced, versatile, and dependable presence who can still cut it at the highest level, and who would definitely improve the Black Cats’ squad.

Wilfried Singo

It wasn’t so very long ago that those in the know were touting Singo as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1. His form may have plateaued a touch since those halcyon days, but he is still an athletic, assured talent with plenty of potential left to realise. Speculation linking him with Sunderland has quietened a little of late, but there’s no denying his quality.

Angelino

Angelino’s £17 million price tag alone probably makes this a bit of a non-starter given how many positions Sunderland need to reinforce this summer, but make no mistake, if he were somehow to join the Black Cats, his arrival would represent a significant coup. The fact that Atletico Madrid are also said to be in the running speaks volumes in and of itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Habib Diarra

And finally, the Strasbourg captain is an all-action midfielder who is supposedly garnering attention from a broad array of Premier League suitors. Still only 21, he has levels left to reach, and with Sunderland presumably on the hunt for a Jobe Bellingham replacement, they could do far worse than the Senegal international.

Your next Sunderland read: Wilson Isidor names Champions League club he was 'supposed' to join instead of Sunderland