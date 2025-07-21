Florent Ghisolfi’s glowing past comments have resurfaced amid Sunderland’s £25.5m transfer pursuit

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Sunderland step up their efforts to land Loïc Badé in a potential £25.5million deal this summer, sporting director Florent Ghisolfi’s past comments about the French defender have resurfaced, offering a clear insight into why the Black Cats are pushing so hard for the Sevilla centre-back.

Ghisolfi was instrumental in signing Badé at RC Lens, recruiting the then-teenager from Le Havre after only a handful of Ligue 2 appearances. The move proved to be a masterstroke, with Badé quickly blossoming into one of Ligue 1’s most promising defenders before earning big-money moves to Rennes and later Sevilla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on Badé’s departure from Lens in 2021, Ghisolfi praised not just the player’s ability but also his character and growth during his time at the club. He said: “Loïc managed this period of solicitation and discussion with elegance and maturity. He is a very good player, but above all, he is a great person.”

“We are proud to have recruited Loïc after only a few Ligue 2 matches, and to have created the conditions for his blossoming in Ligue 1. The work of the staff, his teammates, and his daily commitment have allowed him to fully express his potential.”

“I know that Loïc will remain attached to RC Lens, and the same is true, and we wish him the best for the rest of his career. It is obviously difficult to see a very good player leave, especially without having known Bollaert to the fullest. But there are logics that must be respected.”

“And the early arrival of this event in our transfer window and our pre-season will allow us to best prepare for this 2021-2022 season, by focusing once again on building a competitive squad and team determined to perform in this Ligue 1 championship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ghisolfi’s glowing tribute hints at a strong personal relationship and could yet prove pivotal in Sunderland’s pursuit. The Black Cats face stiff competition for Badé’s signature, with Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Marseille all linked, but Ghisolfi’s influence and prior connection may just tilt the balance in Sunderland’s favour.

Badé has gone on to win the Europa League with Sevilla and earn a first senior cap for France, and with Sunderland targeting Premier League survival and long-term stability, his pedigree could be key to bolstering Régis Le Bris’ backline.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Sunderland will continue their pre-season preparations on Monday night when they face Sporting CP in the Algarve, but will be without winger Romaine Mundle, who has undergone surgery on a recurring hamstring injury and is now expected to miss the start of the Premier League season.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal and left earlier this week to undergo an operation. While the full extent of the setback is still being assessed, head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed Mundle will be sidelined when the campaign gets underway next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Romaine has had surgery on his hamstring,” Le Bris said. "It's a real shame because Romaine worked really well through the summer. We decided to go for a conservative treatment, I think it was the best option when the advice from the specialists arrived.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“But in the end, he got this injury after a sprint in a training session, and now we have to wait. We don't have an exact timeframe yet, but it will be short [for the start of the season], for sure. We'll know the full extent a little later."

Your next Sunderland read: 63 fantastic photos of Sunderland and Sevilla fans alongside Reinildo during pre-season clash - gallery