Neom SC are said to be interested reported Sunderland transfer target Evann Guessand

Sunderland could be set for yet another transfer battle with Saudi Pro League outfit Neom SC, according to reports.

The Black Cats have found themselves frequently mentioned in the same breath as the Middle Eastern outfit this summer, having lost out to Christophe Galtier’s side in the race to sign Polish international goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, and with both clubs credited with an interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Granit Xhaka at various points.

And now, as per French title L’Equipe, it would appear that Sunderland and Neom could be set for another tussle in the transfer market. This time it is OGC Nice star Evann Guessand who finds himself at the centre of the speculation, with the striker seemingly garnering attention from a number of suitors at the present moment in time.

What has been said about Neom SC’s interest in reported Sunderland transfer target Evann Guessand?

According to L’Équipe , the Saudi Pro League newcomers have opened discussions with Nice over a potential deal for Guessand, with the player widely expected to leave the French side over the coming weeks. While no exact transfer fee has been mentioned, the continental publication go on to suggest that Neom are expected to put forward a lucrative financial offer as part of their ongoing recruitment drive.

Already this summer, Guessand has been linked with a number of clubs from across Europe and the Premier League. On the continent, both Fenerbahce and AS Roma have been touted as admirers, while closer to home, online outlet TBR Football has stated that Sunderland, Leeds United, and Brentford are showing “strong interest” in the attacker.

Elsewhere Football Insider claim that Tottenham, Brighton, West Ham, and Wolves are all in the running too, while Africa Foot suggest that Newcastle United are the latest club to express an interest in Guessand, with the Magpies supposedly making contact with the player's representatives. At the time of writing, however, it is understood that they are yet to enter into serious negotiations with Nice themselves.

What has been said about Evann Guessand’s future with OGC Nice?

Speaking to Africa Foot, former Nice defender Cedric Kante admitted that he feels this summer may be a touch too soon for Guessand to leave the French club. When asked if he thought the player was likely to leave, he said: “I hope not! I'd like him to stay for one more season. He's a player who was trained at OGC Nice, and who has just had his first truly complete season.

“From a sporting perspective, I think it would make sense for him to still be with Nice next season to play in the Champions League, if Nice advances past the third round, or the Europa League. In addition, he's due to play in the Africa Cup of Nations with Côte d'Ivoire in Morocco, and before an international competition, a player needs stability.

“It will indeed depend on the offers Nice receives. The club's project is a little more unclear than what was announced. It seems to be time to cut costs. It is indeed likely that if the management receives a high financial offer, his departure would become almost certain. In addition, the player could receive a higher salary than at Nice.

“England has the best league in the world, but I haven't read that any top-six teams are interested in him. If he's going to the Premier League, he'd better sign for a club that will be playing in Europe.”

