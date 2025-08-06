Sunderland are now on the brink of confirming their ninth summer transfer

Sunderland are now close to finalising the loan transfer of striker Marc Guiu from Chelsea.

The Echo understands that the 19-year-old arrived on Wearside yesterday and will today undergo his medical tests and finalise the season-long switch from Stamford Bridge. Guiu has had some additional time off following his involvement at the Club World Cup with Chelsea, who beat PSG in the final, but is now ready to join up with his team mates providing everything progresses as planned in the final stages of the deal.

Guiu had initially been expected to arrive over the weekend but after a slight delay is now ready to complete the switch. While Guiu has limited experience at senior level, he scored impressively during his Conference League appearances last season and the Black Cats believe that the former Barcelona youngster is ready to make a significant impact in the Premier League. Guiu will be Sunderland's ninth signing of a busy summer transfer window, and they are still looking for at least one more central defender and another winger.

There is no option or obligation to buy as part of the deal to bring Guiu to Sunderland on loan. According to The Athletic, Sunderland will pay a penalty clause to Chelsea at the end of the of the loan if the 19-year-old has not made a certain number of appearances. Guiu will compete with Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor for minutes this season.

Régis Le Bris hopes that Granit Xhaka deal can lead to transfer domino at Sunderland

Régis Le Bris hopes that Sunderland's eye-catching capture of midfielder Granit Xhaka could help persuade other key targets to choose a move to Wearside this summer.

Xhaka made his debut against Real Betis and wore the captain's armband, something that Le Bris confirmed is likely to continue through the Premier League season. It has been an ambitious transfer window so far and Xhaka's surprise arrival from Bayer Leverkusen raised eyebrows across the world of football.

Le Bris says it was a statement of intent for the club to sign the 32-year-old and that he hopes it could yet have something of a domino effect. Sunderland still need to sign at least one centre back and a winger, while a season-long deal for Chelsea youngster Marc Guiu is now very close.

"It means something about Sunderland, the new owner and the sporting direction, the whole project," Le Bris said.

"To be attractive like that is really important for us and for the club, it's an important signature because it is going to massively help the squad.

"We hope it can help us. It means something when a player like Granit comes in, it shows he trusts our process and our project. I hope for the two, three four players that we have to add to our squad, they will see and understand that we are really ambitious and that we want to be a competitive team for next season."