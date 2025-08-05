Sunderland still have a lot of work to do in the summer transfer window in terms of both incomings and outgoings

It has been a summer like no other at Sunderland, with club records broken for both incoming and outgoing transfers.

Eight players have already been recruited with a sum well in excess of £130 million guaranteed, and the business is far from done. Sunderland still want to strengthen in a number of positions, and have a lot of players who need to depart in order to get more regular minutes.

Here we run you through all the deals that could still happen before the end of the summer transfer window, and there are a lot of them…

Marc Guiu (incoming, loan)

Sunderland have agreed a year-long loan with Chelsea to sign the striker, and the deal is expected to be completed imminently. Guiu has not played a lot of senior football but has a big reputation and should bring something different to the Black Cats frontline as a more traditional number nine.

Dmytro Riznyk (incoming, permanent)

Sunderland brought an end to their lengthy pursuit of a new goalkeeper last week when signing Robin Roefs. The Dutch youth international went straight into the team and looked composed against Real Betis, and is clearly the frontrunner to start the new season. Shakthar Donestsk goalkeeper Rizynk had been one of the names Sunderland tracked before agreeing a deal for Roefs and recent reports have suggested that the club could revive their interest if Anthony Patterson continues to struggle to make progress in recovering from an injury that has proved more troublesome than initially thought. Would appear unlikely but one to watch.

Timothée Pembélé (outgoing)

Pembélé is one of a number of players who have been told that they will not be part of the senior squad this season and are therefore free to leave. The right back had a solid season at Le Havre last season, which Sunderland will hope encourages suitors. A permanent move would be preferred but with three years left to run on his deal, another loan has to be considered a possibility.

Jhon Lucumí/senior central defender (incoming, permanent)

It’s arguably the position where supporters have the biggest concern heading into the new season. Luke O’Nien will miss at least the first three games of the season and while Jenson Seelt has done well in pre season, the Premier League represents a big step up. Sunderland have been patient in trying to land a high-calibre player who can immediately lift the level of the team, and yet there has been no breakthrough as that opening day visit of West Ham United draws closer. At some point, something will have to give. Bologna centre back Jhon Lucumí has been a key target, with Sevilla’s Loic Bade another tracked. It’s been a very good summer for Sunderland so far but this is an area where they need to make progress.

Nectar Triantis (potential loan or permanent, outgoing)

Injury has prevented Triantis from breaking through so far in pre season and so a place in the Premier League team looks unlikely for now. In a World Cup year, Triantis needs to be playing so an exit now seems likely. The question is whether it will be a permanent deal, or whether Sunderland will loan him for another year before making a longer-term call next summer. Triantis won’t be going to Hibs, with Sunderland seemingly minded to see him test himself in a different league if he does depart on loam

Jenson Seelt (potential loan, outgoing)

Seelt’s performances so far in pre season have been good and have shown that he’s made a lot of progress both physically and technically since his arrival, but he needs regular senior football and if Sunderland’s recruitment goes as they hope, that might be hard on Wearside for this season at least. NEC Nijmegen, from whom Sunderland have just joined Robin Roefs, are interested in a loan deal though nothing has been agreed at this point. It might be that Sunderland wait until they strengthen themselves before sanctioning a move.

Leo Hjelde (potential loan, outgoing)

Hjelde is currently recovering from achilles surgery and is set to miss the first few fixtures of the season. A player Sunderland rate highly but the best short-term option will likely be for him to play week in, week out in his favoured central defensive position. That appears unlikely at Sunderland right now even with the lack of established options as things stand.

Joe Anderson (permanent, outgoing)

Anderson has not been involved with the senior squad this summer and so is available for transfer. The central defender turned down EFL moves in the January transfer window, so it remains to be seen what decision he’ll make on his short-term future. Out of contract next summer.

Zak Johnson (loan, outgoing)

Johnson had a really good trip to Portugal, impressing against both Sevilla and Sporting. A solid defender who does the basics very well, he would make a great signing for an EFL club. Has missed the last few games with a minor knock, so that might slow any potential departure.

Dennis Cirkin (new contract)

Cirkin will miss the first three games of the new season with a wrist injury but Sunderland will hope that he can compete with Reinildo for minutes at left back across the season. The full back has now entered the last year of his current deal and so a solution is required in the weeks and months ahead.

Jay Matete (outgoing, permanent)

Matete is not part of Sunderland’s senior squad in pre-season and so is free to pursue a move away. His excellent League One record will command interest but as of yet no resolution has been found. Out of contract next summer.

Pierre Ekwah (outgoing, permanent)

AS Saint-Etienne are understood to have triggered the option to make Ekwah’s loan deal permanent, but a hold-up at their end has prevented the move from being confirmed and announced. There have been some reports from France that Ekwah could move on again amid interest from Spain, which may partially explain the delay. A matter of when not if from a Sunderland perspective, but odd that it has dragged on so long.

Alan Browne (potential outgoing)

Browne has had a good pre-season so far and impressed in bringing experience to the often very young side he has featured in, but sheer competition for places could mean he heads out in search of regular football. One to watch over the coming weeks.

Harrison Jones (loan, outgoing)

Jones has made huge strides over the last 12 months and has done admirably well filling in at left back in the pre-season fixtures so far. Would have had a real chance of first-team football had Sunderland not been promoted and would be trusted to be around the group this season, but regular senior football surely the best bet for his career. Any EFL club would be very fortunate to pick him up.

Milan Aleksić (loan, outgoing)

Having been left out of the squad to face Real Betis, Le Bris confirmed that Aleksic was now free to head out on loan this season. There were some promising signs in pre season and Sunderland believe he could have an impact in future, but he needs regular game time. Was heavily linked with a move to Partizan Belgrade earlier in the summer, though nothing ultimately developed at that time.

New left winger (incoming, permanent)

With Romaine Mundle facing a spell on the sidelines and a deal for Sassuolo forward Armand Lauriente falling through, Le Bris and Sunderland want more competition and cover in the wide positions. Bayer Leverkusen’s Amine Adli and Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss have been touted as potential targets, though nothing has progressed significantly at this stage.

Abdoullah Ba (outgoing)

Ba is not in Sunderland’s plans for the new season so is free to move on. Had a frustrating loan at Dunkerque in the second half of last season so needs to get playing regularly again.

Ian Poveda (outgoing)

Struggled with injuries last season and didn’t make much of an impression on Le Bris when fit. Free to move on this summer. Sunderland would prefer a permanent deal but may have to consider a loan.

Nazariy Rusyn (outgoing, permanent)

Not in Le Bris’s plans for the upcoming season and with Hajduk Split not triggering their option to sign him on a permanent basis, a new club will have to be found.

Luis Hemir (outgoing)

Another player not in the plans for this season and who is free to find a new club.

Ahmed Abdullahi (outgoing, loan)

There have been some promising signs throughout pre season but Abdullahi probably isn’t quite ready for Premier League football at this stage and after being left out of the squad to face Real Betis, Le Bris confirmed that Abdullahi was likely to depart on loan. Could well have a long-term Sunderland future but needs regular football for now.

Ones to watch?

Though it’s too early to suggest they won’t have a big part to play this season, it has been notable that both Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts have featured little in the more established XI that Le Bris has generally started with in pre-season so far. Neil’s future in particular grows more uncertain as he has also now entered the final year of his current contract. Early days but one to keep an eye on in the weeks ahead.