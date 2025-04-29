Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham was named Championship Young Player of the Season over the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has sent a message to Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham after the latter was named Young Player of the Season at the Championship’s end of year awards.

The teenager has enjoyed a superb campaign on Wearside, and was also included in the second tier’s Team of the Season as well as scooping his individual accolade. Alongside Bellingham, Sunderland teammate Chris Rigg was handed the Championship’s Apprentice of the Season gong.

Indeed, Bellingham has performed at such a level in recent months that he finds himself at the centre of widespread transfer speculation, with several clubs from both the Premier League and abroad touted as admirers of the Black Cats sensation.

What did James Maddison say to Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham?

To that end, one of the clubs who have been credited with an interest in Bellingham are Tottenham, and one of Spurs’ key players, James Maddison, went out of his way to congratulate the Sunderland talent in the aftermath of his awards success.

The England international was one of several recognisable names to react to the news of Bellingham’s triumph via Instagram, commenting: “Junior sheriff. Love it mate, well done” alongside a white heart. Other notable players to comment include Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers, Ipswich Town attacker Omari Hutchinson, Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho, former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson, and Jobe’s elder sibling Jude, who wrote: “Deserved brother”.

What did Jobe Bellingham say after receiving his Young Player of the Season award?

Speaking during his acceptance speech, Bellingham said: “I’m grateful to win the award. It’s been a really good season, and I’ve just tried to learn from my teammates and do the best I can.

“I’ve learnt a lot from the gaffer, he has brought great structure to our team. I've learned a lot out of possession. I’ve got a lot bigger physically which has helped as well, and I feel like I’ve progressed a lot.

“It’s great to play for a club as big as Sunderland. It’s a huge opportunity to play in front of such a huge fan base every week, they're so passionate. Hopefully we can end the season on a high now. Playing in the Premier League, especially for Sunderland, is a massive motivation. In my eyes they deserve to be in the Premier League."

What did Kristjaan Speakman say about Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg after the EFL end of season awards?

Speaking after the ceremony, Speakman described the occasion as a “magnificent highlight” for both Bellingham and Rigg, as well as Sunderland as a whole. Of Rigg, he said: “To accrue a massive amount of numbers at his age, not just this season but over the previous season, is a huge accolade for him. It’s really nice when that gets respected and highlighted by the EFL. I think it just shows how well he’s done.

“For Jobe to get highlighted in the Team of the Season and to win Young Player of the Season vindicates everything he has put in behind the scenes. He’s been putting in performances week-in, week-out, and that’s now being recognised at the highest level.”

He added: “With Riggy and Jobe, you have to be involved in a really good team. All the players highlighted tonight are involved in good teams – that’s no coincidence. There’s a shout-out there to all the support staff and the coaching staff. For these two guys to be recognised in their individual categories – they’ve done really well. It’s something everyone at the club should be proud of.”