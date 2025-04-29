Jobe Bellingham issues Sunderland rallying cry in classy response to EFL award win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jobe Bellingham’s superb campaign for Sunderland was recognised at the EFL awards on Sunday night

Jobe Bellingham says Sunderland have to embrace their 'amazing' opportunity to win promotion to the Premier League.

Bellingham was speaking after being named the EFL Young Player of the Year in the Championship on Sunday night, beating Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley and Sheffield Wednesday's Shea Charles to the award.

The 19-year-old was also named in the Championship Team of the Year and said that while the individual recognition was a bonus, he was fully focused on doing his part over the next few weeks.

"It's a strange feeling because it's the first individual award I've won really, so I'm very grateful especially to the staff, the fans and my team-mates who have helped me get to this point," Bellingham said.

"This is a bonus, the main goal this season is still for the team to get promoted and we've still got an amazing opportunity to do that. I'm sure everyone at the club realises what kind of opportunity we've got, they don't come around very often and so we have to make the most of it. This [individual award] is a bonus.

"We're going to need everyone, as the gaffer has said. The supporters will do their bit I'm sure, travelling so far as they always do to support this team. Us players, it's up to us to understand what it means to the supporters and the staff who work tirelessly from top to bottom. We've got do it for everyone."

It was a double success for Sunderland at the EFL awards, with Chris Rigg named as the Championship Apprentice of the Year.

Jobe said: "Riggy is some boy isn't he, it's a pleasure to play next to him. I love playing with him and sharing a dressing room with him."

Chris Rigg reacts to being named Championship Apprentice of the Year

Like Bellingham, Rigg said he was honoured by the recognition but focused on the team's objective of winning promotion next month.

"I'm buzzing," Rigg said.

"Obviously we know that we can pick up one more award at the end of the season, but it's nice to be recognised. I've learned a lot both on and off the pitch this season. I'll keep saying it but it's not over yet, so hopefully we can pick another up at the end of the season.

"We're going to knuckle down, the results and performances haven't been very good [of late] but hopefully we can get a win against QPR and then we will knuckle down for the play-offs."