Sunderland won two awards at the Championship’s end of season ceremony

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has paid tribute to both Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg after the pair were recognised at the Championship’s end of season awards.

Bellingham was named Young Player of the Year, as well as being named in the Team of the Year, while Rigg was handed the Apprentice of the Year accolade following his impressive breakout campaign on Wearside.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United playmaker Gustavo Hamer was awarded Player of the Year, while Burnley’s Scott Parker beat Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris to Manager of the Year.

What did Kristjaan Speakman say about Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg after the EFL end of season awards?

Speaking after the ceremony, Speakman described the occasion as a “magnificent highlight” for both Bellingham and Rigg, as well as Sunderland as a whole. Of Rigg, he said: “To accrue a massive amount of numbers at his age, not just this season but over the previous season, is a huge accolade for him. It’s really nice when that gets respected and highlighted by the EFL. I think it just shows how well he’s done.

“For Jobe to get highlighted in the Team of the Season and to win Young Player of the Season vindicates everything he has put in behind the scenes. He’s been putting in performances week-in, week-out, and that’s now being recognised at the highest level.”

He added: “With Riggy and Jobe, you have to be involved in a really good team. All the players highlighted tonight are involved in good teams – that’s no coincidence. There’s a shout-out there to all the support staff and the coaching staff. For these two guys to be recognised in their individual categories – they’ve done really well. It’s something everyone at the club should be proud of.”

What did Jobe Bellingham say after winning his award?

Speaking during his acceptance speech, Bellingham said: “I’m grateful to win the award. It’s been a really good season, and I’ve just tried to learn from my teammates and do the best I can.

“I’ve learnt a lot from the gaffer, he has brought great structure to our team. I've learned a lot out of possession. I’ve got a lot bigger physically which has helped as well, and I feel like I’ve progressed a lot.

“It’s great to play for a club as big as Sunderland. It’s a huge opportunity to play in front of such a huge fan base every week, they're so passionate. Hopefully we can end the season on a high now. Playing in the Premier League, especially for Sunderland, is a massive motivation. In my eyes they deserve to be in the Premier League."

