Sunderland enjoyed plenty of recognition at the EFL awards night

Jobe Bellingham has been named the Championship Young Player of the Season at the EFL awards.

Bellingham beat Sheffield Wednesday's Shea Charles and Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley to win the award after an excellent second season on Wearside. The 19-year-old said he was no desperate to go on and seal play-off success and play for Sunderland in the Premier League next season.

“I’m grateful to win the award," he said. It’s been a really good season, and I’ve just tried to learn from my teammates and do the best I can.”

“I’ve learnt a lot from the gaffer, he has brought great structure to our team. I've learned a lot out of possession. I’ve got a lot bigger physically which has helped as well, and I feel like I’ve progressed a lot.

“It’s great to play for a club as big as Sunderland. It’s a huge opportunity to play in front of such a huge fan base every week, they're so passionate. Hopefully we can end the season on a high now. Playing in the Premier League, especially for Sunderland, is a massive motivation. In my eyes they deserve to be in the Premier League."

Sunderland won two awards on the night, with Chris Rigg named the Championship apprentice of the season ahead of Cardiff City's Ronan Kpakio and Stoke City's Souleymane Sidibe.

“I’m buzzing to win the award – it’s always nice to pick individual awards up and it’s nice to be recognised,” Rigg said.

“Hopefully we’re all picking up another award at the end of the season. We’re looking forward now and hopefully we can pick three points up against QPR and go into the play-offs on a high.”

Régis Le Bris had been nominated for Championship manager of the season alongside Daniel Farke, Scott Parker and Chris Wilder, with the award won by Parker.

Bellingham was also named in the Championship team of the season, the only Sunderland player to make the XI. Burnley had three players in the XI, all members of their outstanding defensive unit. Leeds United also had three players named in the XI, while Sheffield United and Norwich City had two.

Sunderland academy graduates were also recognised on the night, with former left back Denver Hume named in the League Two team of the season as a result of his efforts for play-off chasing Grimsby Town. Winger Luke Molyneux was also named in the team, having been in an integral part of the Doncaster Rovers side that confirmed their promotion back to League One this weekend.