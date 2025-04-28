Dan Neil opens up on Sunderland form and issues strong message ahead of the play-offs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland lost their fourth Championship game in a row against Oxford United

Sunderland captain Dan Neil says he remains confident that the team will deliver in the play-offs next month despite the 2-0 defeat to Oxford United.

The loss was Sunderland's fourth in a row, despite Régis Le Bris naming a starting XI close to the one he will field in the play-offs.

"The last few performances haven't clicked, and we understand that we aren't good enough as a team that we can just turn it on and off," Neil said.

"We understand that. But I will say that there's no complacency, we give our absolute all in training everyday. We've given away two sloppy goals from set pieces today which needs to be looked at because we can't do that in the play-offs, that's going to kill us from the get go. We know within the squad we haven't become a bad team overnight and we've got to do everything in our power over the next few weeks to get back to the level I know we can reach."

Sunderland are struggling to carve out chances and build any attacking rhythm but Neil believes that is something that will change as settled partnerships re-emerge. The team have headed out to Portugal for a week of warm-weather training before the final game of the season against QPR.

"We've chopped and changed over the last few weeks, you look at Enzo for example," Neil said.

"He's come back from injury and he's been in and out as he builds his fitness. I was obviously not in the team on Monday, Dennis is just coming back from injury. It's not easy to build that cohesion, we haven't really been able to have a stable starting XI out probably since February whereas at the start of the year we had that. The triangles on the side of the pitch were dead fluid... it's nobody's fault because we've had injuries, we've had suspensions, we've had to manage minutes leading up to the play-offs - but we'll do everything in our power to get that fluidity back.

"It was brilliant to see Dennis out there today, that's a big boost for everyone. I've got no doubt that when the biggest games come around, we'll turn up. That's not an excuse for today, but I think we've turned up for all the big games this year and been unlucky actually. We'll all be ready, I'm confident of that."

Dan Neil's strong message ahead of the play-offs

Sunderland held a lengthy debrief in the dressing room after the game and Neil believes the squad will bounce back for the play-offs.

"Things were said in the dressing room and I think that's good," Neil said.

"We don't have long left til the play-offs so everyone laid it out on the line in there and I think that's a good thing. I'm not worried about the next few weeks in the slightest. We haven't become a bad team overnight, we haven't comfortably finished fourth and been disappointed about not giving the top two a longer run [without being a good team]. We know we can beat anyone in this league on our day, we've turned up in the big games and I have no doubt that this squad will turn up for the biggest games of the season and our careers so far. We have to stick together, everyone associated with the club. We'll be ready.

"You've seen how much meant it to Oxford today. As a team, we've got to look at how they've reacted to this game, winning it, achieving their ambitions - ours is to get promoted and we still have a massive chance to do it. They've turned up in their biggest game of the season and we have to take motivation from that, because ours is coming in two weeks."

