'Well short': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with 4s and 5s after poor defeat at Oxford

Published 26th Apr 2025, 16:58 BST

Sunderland were beaten again on Saturday at Oxford United

Sunderland fell to their fourth defeat in a row at Oxford United on Saturday.

Goals from Ben Nelson and Michael Helik either side of half time proved the difference as a much stronger Black Cats side produced a poor performance at the Kassam Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...

Made one very good early save from Brannagan but then palmed his free kick back out into a dangerous area for the second goal. 5

1. Anthony Patterson

Made one very good early save from Brannagan but then palmed his free kick back out into a dangerous area for the second goal. 5

Didn’t do a lot wrong defensively but didn’t offer much in possession and missed a couple of good opportunities to overlap Le Fee. 5

2. Leo Hjelde

Didn't do a lot wrong defensively but didn't offer much in possession and missed a couple of good opportunities to overlap Le Fee. 5

Beaten once or twice early on but did OK thereafter. One of Sunderland’s better players on the day but still short of his best. 5

3. Chris Mepham

Beaten once or twice early on but did OK thereafter. One of Sunderland's better players on the day but still short of his best. 5

Tried to get his team going late on with some big switches of play, but it was too little too late. Wasn’t beaten too often defensively. 5

4. Luke O'Nien

Tried to get his team going late on with some big switches of play, but it was too little too late. Wasn't beaten too often defensively. 5

