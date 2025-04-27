Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium

Gary Rowett praised his Oxford United players for securing their Championship status for another year with a 2-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.

The hosts were deserved winners with set-piece goals either side of half time and Rowett felt the atmosphere generated by the home crowd was key. While acknowledging that his side had been pragmatic with their approach both on Saturday and in recent weeks, he said it was an 'amazing achievement' to have secured safety with a game to go.

Sunderland barely created a chance throughout the game, a reflection of how comfortable the hosts were.

"I’m just super proud of everyone at the club," Rowett said.

"When you look at the atmosphere in the stadium, I think first of all, that was incredible. I thought the energy was right up there with anything. It might not be the biggest stadium in the world, but it’s been right up there with any club I’ve been at.

“The crowd got behind us right away, which made such a huge difference. The players could easily have found it a difficult game and maybe freeze a little bit, and not play with that sort of freedom, but I thought we actually played really well, particularly early on in the game.

“I’ve spoken about it recently, when your top scorer is on six, you’ve got to find ways to win, and you’ve got to find different ways to win. What you can’t do is win the perfect way every time. The two centre halves came up with the goods once again, and we’ll certainly take that.”

“I thought it would be a massive task if I’m being honest because when I first came in, it looked like it would probably be the hardest one that I’ve had in terms of trying to do it.

“I’m super proud of the effort that everyone’s made. I’m not a big one for talking about myself necessarily. It’s more about the group, and the effort and the energy from all the staff, and that’s what it’s all about at clubs like this.

“It’s about everybody mucking in and everyone being together, and everyone being positive. It’s been a fantastic group effort which I’m really proud of.

“When we first came in, there was a clear, defined system where we’re trying to play, we’re trying to build, and there came a point where we lost Greg [Leigh] and a few players, and it became apparent very quickly to me that we had to find a different way," he added.

“The way that we had to find didn’t need to look super pretty. It didn’t need to be perfect. It needed to be effective and efficient, and I think long-term of course we want a lot more than that.

“Given the opportunity, we’ll be able to build something a lot different, but what I would say is in this division, sometimes you’ve got to roll your sleeves up and you’ve got to dig in.

“To beat a lot of teams that we’ve beaten at home, and when you think of some of the teams that we’ve beaten here, that’s an amazing achievement really. Our home form will be right up there with most of the teams.”