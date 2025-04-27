Sunderland fly out for pre play-off training camp as Régis Le Bris explains plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have lost four Championship games in a row as the play-offs near

Sunderland have flown to Portugal for a training camp ahead of the final game of the season and their play-off campaign.

Head coach Régis Le Bris said the camp was an important step in the club's play-off preparations and that it would be a demanding week for both players and staff. The Black Cats lost their fourth Championship game in a row on Saturday, with Oxford United running out 2-0 winners at the Kassam Stadium despite Le Bris naming what will be very close to his starting XI for the semi finals next month.

Le Bris and his players will return for Saturday's final day of the campaign against QPR as they look to build some positive momentum heading into the play-offs.

"It's not connected at all with today's game," Le Bris said.

"We are in a situation where it will almost be like a pre-season camp. We will live together, spend time together - it's very important. It's not a reward, it's preparation - this is really clear. We'll train properly, we'll have meetings to prepare the next games. "We will have a vacation [later in the summer], this is not that. It is preparation."

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland's performance against Oxford United

Le Bris insisted that he was not concerned about Sunderland's performances ahead of the play-offs but warned that they would have to improve significantly.

"It is a disappointing result, game, performance," Le Bris said.

"We didn't match their energy, they played a style that is difficult to manage and probably not our main strength this season. There were a lot of set plays, thrown ins, direct play. When we escaped the pressure we didn't find the solutions. We only created one chance really. In the end they deserved their win and it's a good reminder for the future for us.

"We are not happy with the result and the dynamic of the team, the way we are playing. The players care about this project and so they want to have their say after. At the end, we have to find the solutions.

"I expected more from us," he added.

"I'm disappointed and surprised but we have to manage the situation. I'm not too worried because I know where we come from, this was the 45th game of the season. It's really important to say that we did very well for 38, 39 games. The last bit has been more difficult. Here the story was our opponent, they were really good with the right level of energy. They played for their life and that wasn't the case with us. We don't need doubts but it is a strong reminded about the level we have to be at, the commitment, the energy, the little details we have to solve.

"I don't think I am revealing anything to our future opponents if I say we are not the strongest from set pieces, physical play. We have other qualities and today, the level of intensity for our duels wasn't enough, that is clear. It was also difficult for us to show our best for many reasons, I don't want to make excuses. The energy wasn't enough and we were punished, that's it."