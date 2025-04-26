Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Neil says he is confident Sunderland will deliver in the play-offs after leaving a lengthy debrief in the changing room following the 2-0 defeat to Oxford United.

The Black Cats were deservedly beaten by the hosts, who secured their second-tier status for another season with the win. Despite naming what will be very close to the starting XI for the play-offs, Sunderland struggled to create any chances throughout the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland's team captain said the performance was not good enough but that he had no doubts that the players would be ready for the semi finals next month.

"Things were said in the dressing room and I think that's good," Neil said.

"We don't have long left til the play-offs so everyone laid it out on the line in there and I think that's a good thing. I'm not worried about the next few weeks in the slightest. We haven't become a bad team overnight, we haven't comfortably finished fourth and been disappointed about not giving the top two a longer run [without being a good team]. We know we can beat anyone in this league on our day, we've turned up in the big games and I have no doubt that this squad will turn up for the biggest games of the season and our careers so far. We have to stick together, everyone associated with the club. We'll be ready.

"You've seen how much meant it to Oxford today. As a team, we've got to look at how they've reacted to this game, winning it, achieving their ambitions - ours is to get promoted and we still have a massive chance to do it. They've turned up in their biggest game of the season and we have to take motivation from that, because ours is coming in two weeks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was some clear frustration in the away end at the final whistle, which Neil said was natural after a poor run of results.

The Black Cats have now lost four in a row but Neil says the club have to stick together.

"There's always going to be frustration," Neil said.

"It's all natural. We understand that the fans are frustrated about the last few weeks. We've got the biggest games of the season coming up very soon and we need everyone to be behind each other. We've just mentioned in the dressing room there about how the fans have travelled everywhere with us this season, been through it with us all. We know they'll be with us for one last push, then we're going to do everything we possibly can in the play-offs."

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland boss delivers blunt verdict on Oxford defeat and what went wrong