Régis Le Bris says playing Enzo Le Fée on the wing is an option for Sunderland's play-off campaign and particularly for the first leg of the semi finals.

It was notable that Le Fée lined up on the left as Le Bris switched to a much stronger side for Sunderland's eventual 2-0 defeat to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium, despite having operated as a central midfielder since his return from a hamstring injury. While Le Fée clearly would rather play in his strongest position through the middle of the pitch, Le Bris cannot yet be sure whether Romaine Mundle will be fully fit for the first leg of the semi final. Mundle is on track in his recovery and is expected to be part of the squad next month, but the second leg and hopefully a final might be seen as more realistic targets in terms of him being named in the starting XI.

Le Bris says the AS Roma loanee understands the situation and said nothing was decided in terms of his starting XI for that first leg.

"Enzo understands, absolutely," Le Bris said.

"It might be his position for the play-offs but it could another one, we will have to see. Because of the players available now in different positions, probably now this option could be a good one and especially away because we know that it could be a very tight game and we will have to be balanced in and out of possession. It could be an option but we'll see, it is not decided yet."

What Régis Le Bris said about his Sunderland selection ahead of the Oxford United defeat

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to the Kassam Stadium, Le Bris admitted that his selection would include significant clues for the play-offs but should not be taken as definitive.

Dennis Cirkin made his return from injury off the bench in the second half and will hope to push for inclusion in the starting XI for those semi finals, while Dan Ballard should return at some stage against QPR this weekend.

"We know that many events can happen so it's still not definitive and we have to wait for the teamsheet just before the semi-final,” Le Bris said.

"But for everyone in the room, the fans, players and squad, we know what could be the first XI. We don't know about injuries or what-not, but it will be close to our best XI at Oxford.

"But many things can happen," he added.

"It's not just 11 players who will be involved in the game at Oxford and play in the semi-final. We need the full group. Football is unpredictable and you can't anticipate a scenario. I repeat, it's not only 11 players, it's a full group and we'll do our best to manage the game properly."