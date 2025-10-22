Sunderland have started the Premier League season in stellar form.

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has claimed that it is “refreshing” to see the likes of Sunderland and Leeds United stake a real claim for Premier League survival during the early weeks of the new campaign.

In each of the past two top flight seasons, all three promoted clubs have suffered an immediate relegation back to the Championship, but after eight matches this term, neither Sunderland, nor Leeds United, nor Burnley find themselves in the bottom three.

Of that trio, the Black Cats are flying highest, sitting seventh in the table having taking 14 points thus far. That tally represents their best start to a top flight season in 56 years, and Sherwood believes that their recent form can act as a message of hope to other clubs looking to force their way into - and stay in - the Premier League.

What has Tim Sherwood said about Sunderland’s start to the season?

Reflecting on Sunderland, Leeds United, and Burnley’s respective start to the seasons during an appearance on Sky Sports News, Sherwood said: “Listen, it's really encouraging to see. I think the last thing we want to see is yo-yo teams coming in and out of the league... the parachute money, there's a lot being said about that. I think it's really encouraging, I really do. It gives hope for the fans out there of other teams to be able to achieve and come to the promised land, which is the Premier League. Not only that, if they see that the teams that go up don't drop... it looks like this season they're making a real fist of it.

“I'm not saying all of them will stay up, but I would say two out of the three possibly will. I know you [Sunderland-supporting host Tom White] are looking at me there to push me and say, ‘Please say Sunderland’, but I'm the worst tipper ever, so I won't say it for you!

“It is encouraging, it really is. I think it's refreshing for the game, I really do. I think in the Premier League... because the last two seasons the teams that came up went down, I think the Wolves in this world, the West Hams and a few other teams, they saved their money, kept their powder dry, but now in January there will be a mass rush to spend. They have to spend that, there will be panic stations.

“[It will be] ‘Hold on a minute, Sunderland and Burnley, the teams that have come up, they're not that bad. In fact, they're actually very good, so we're going to struggle to stay in this division, so we need to spend some money’. They still will have headroom to spend, whereas the teams that have got promoted perhaps won't. They'll probably be at their max now with the PSR, but it really is encouraging, it's great for the fans to see.”

