Sunderland U21s played Gateshead in the National League Cup on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland U21s coach Graeme Murty has explained Ahmed Abdullahi’s absence during his side’s National League Cup clash against Gateshead on Tuesday evening, stating that the club are still doing all they can to manage the striker’s workload as he continues to make his comeback from a long term injury lay-off.

The Nigerian is still yet to make his competitive first team bow on Wearside having signed last summer, and has been beset by a series of fitness issues since arriving in England. He has, however, featured for the U21s numerous times, consistently impressing at development level. Indeed, last time out, Abdullahi hit a brace in a 2-1 Premier League 2 victory over Colchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while forgotten senior trio Abdoullah Ba, Timothee Pembele, and Jay Matete were surprise inclusions for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw - and subsequent penalty shootout defeat - against Gateshead, Abdullahi was not involved, with Murty detailing why after the final whistle.

Why didn’t Ahmed Abdullahi play for Sunderland U21s against Gateshead?

When asked about the 21-year-old during a post-match interview, Murty said: “Well, if you look at what we're trying to do in terms of load, we're trying to make sure that we give them big load and then we have to be respectful of where they are in terms of their rehab and coming back. So, those [Ba, Pembele, and Matete] were the three we were given today. They've got a good workout, they'll be sore tomorrow, but hopefully that'll be good money in the bank for them moving forward.”

Defensive prospect Zak Johnson was also given a run out on Tuesday following his recent injury issues, playing 45 minutes before being taken off at half-time. According to Murty, however, it was always the plan to ease the 20-year-old back into action.

He said: “Zak's just progressing back, he's had a real fractured start to his return. So, he picked up an injury and then we got him back and he played against Boston and he picked up an injury in that. So, we have to just be cognisant of that and we have to be respectful towards where he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Zak being Zak, he’d want to stay on, but we have to be really professional and make sure that we inform him of what we're doing and why we're doing it. And he buys in really well, so he's really good to actually talk with and talk through that and he knows the steps we're going to make. So, we put that into practice early...”

Murty also went on to state that Jenson Jones and Timur Tutierov were both taken off early because they will participate in first team training on Wednesday. He continued: “The other two that came off, Jenson and Timur, they're going to go in and train with the first team tomorrow. So, they've had this experience tonight, they're going to go and train with the first team tomorrow.

“So, we're really varying what they're getting from us in terms of their load, in terms of how they manage their bodies, but also their learning opportunities are going to be really varied and hopefully really, really beneficial in the long run.”

Your next Sunderland read: Ex-Sunderland loanee wanted by Liverpool as Leeds United set for £36.5m transfer windfall