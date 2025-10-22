The latest transfer news, gossip and rumours from around the Premier League ahead of Chelsea vs Sunderland

The latest round of transfer whispers is beginning to gather pace as clubs across the Premier League prepare for a busy January window – and Sunderland continue to make moves of their own behind the scenes.

With the Black Cats settling into life back in the top flight under Régis Le Bris, attention has already turned to future recruitment and academy development, while several Premier League sides are monitoring key targets ahead of the winter market. Here, we take a look at the latest:

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Bournemouth’s ex-Sunderland forward Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window. According to i Paper, the 25-year-old Ghana international has attracted interest from Anfield following a strong start to the season with the Cherries.

TalkSPORT claims that Bournemouth inserted a release clause into Semenyo’s contract when he signed a five-year extension earlier this year. Although the figure remains undisclosed, the Cherries are understood to value their in-form winger at more than £75million.

Semenyo, who previously spent time on loan at Sunderland, has been a revelation on the south coast, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions last term as Bournemouth matched their best-ever Premier League finish of ninth. His electric start to the new campaign has once again put him on the radar of England’s top clubs – setting up what could be one of the stories of the January window.

Closer to home, Sunderland have offered a trial to Lincoln Brook, a promising youngster from non-league side Newcastle Blue Star. The U15s player has been handed an eight-week opportunity with the Black Cats after impressing with his performances and versatility at youth level. Blue Star praised Brook’s progress and attitude in a social media post, describing the trial as a deserved reward for his development.

Meanwhile, The Echo understands Sunderland are not planning to revisit a move for Jhon Lucumí this January. The Bologna defender was a major summer target for Régis Le Bris’ side, with the club making multiple bids to try and land the Colombia international.

However, Bologna stood firm after selling several key players – including centre-back Sam Beukema to Napoli – and refused to sanction the 27-year-old’s departure. Despite Lucumí’s agent publicly urging Bologna to reconsider, Sunderland were unable to reach an agreement before the deadline and are now expected to move on to other defensive options.

Elsewhere, The Mirror reports that Manchester United are monitoring Elliot Anderson, with the Nottingham Forest and England midfielder emerging as a possible target. The 22-year-old has impressed in recent weeks and could become the latest young Premier League player to draw attention from Old Trafford.

In Spain, TalkSPORT claims Barcelona still owe around £138million in outstanding transfer fees. The report states that the La Liga champions have yet to pay £36.5million to Leeds United for winger Raphinha and a further £12million to Manchester City for forward Ferran Torres.

