108 incredible photos of Sunderland fans as 46,578 watch Black Cats defeat Wolves at Stadium of Light

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 19th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST

Sunderland fans inside the Stadium of Light were treated to a 2–0 Premier League win over Wolves

Sunderland supporters packed into the Stadium of Light to watch their side claim a 2–0 win over Wolves in the Premier League. The victory continued Régis Le Bris’ side’s impressive start to the season, taking them to 14 points from their opening eight games.

Fans across all four stands were treated to another composed and professional display from the Black Cats, who took their chances well and managed the game effectively against a struggling Wolves outfit. From families in the Roker End to long-time season ticket holders in the West Stand, there were smiles all around as Sunderland collected another valuable three points.

Our photographers were inside the Stadium of Light to capture the best of the matchday experience – from pre-kick-off anticipation to full-time celebrations – as Sunderland supporters enjoyed another winning afternoon back in the Premier League.

 Sunderland fans pictured during the game against Wolves in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light.

1.  Sunderland fans

 Sunderland fans pictured during the game against Wolves in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light. | Getty Images

 Sunderland fans pictured during the game against Wolves in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Frank Reid. 

2.  Sunderland fans

 Sunderland fans pictured during the game against Wolves in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Frank Reid.  | Frank Reid

 Sunderland fans pictured during the game against Wolves in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Frank Reid. 

3.  Sunderland fans

 Sunderland fans pictured during the game against Wolves in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Frank Reid.  | Frank Reid

Sunderland fans pictured during the game against Wolves in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Frank Reid. 

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans pictured during the game against Wolves in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Frank Reid.  | Frank Reid

