Sunderland supporters packed into the Stadium of Light to watch their side claim a 2–0 win over Wolves in the Premier League. The victory continued Régis Le Bris’ side’s impressive start to the season, taking them to 14 points from their opening eight games.

Fans across all four stands were treated to another composed and professional display from the Black Cats, who took their chances well and managed the game effectively against a struggling Wolves outfit. From families in the Roker End to long-time season ticket holders in the West Stand, there were smiles all around as Sunderland collected another valuable three points.

Our photographers were inside the Stadium of Light to capture the best of the matchday experience – from pre-kick-off anticipation to full-time celebrations – as Sunderland supporters enjoyed another winning afternoon back in the Premier League.

