Ahmed Abdullahi struck as Sunderland’s under-21s impressed in an entertaining cup clash with Colchester United

Sunderland’s under-21s played out an entertaining Premier League 2 Cup clash against Colchester United at Eppleton on Friday night, despite playing a large part of the game with 10 men. The young Black Cats went into the fixture second in Group H, level on points with Bromley after one win and one defeat from their opening two games.

The hosts handed minutes to striker Ahmed Abdullahi and playmaker Harrison Jones, both of whom featured for the club’s first team during pre-season, alongside right-back Jenson Jones and left winger Timur Tutierov. Ben Metcalf was preferred once again over summer signing Isaac Allen in goal.

Harrison Jones’ brother, Jaydon, started in midfield alongside his sibling and former South Shields loanee Ben Middlemas. Ben Kindon and Joe Neild were paired at centre-back, with Archie Lightfoot at left-back and Jack Whittaker operating on the right wing.

Sunderland dominate early stages vs Colchester United

With both sides looking to strengthen their hopes of progression from the group stage, it proved to be a competitive contest on Wearside. Harrison Jones created the first opening of the night, teeing up Abdullahi, before Jenson Jones went close with an effort in the fifth minute.

Sunderland dominated the early exchanges, with captain Ben Middlemas pulling the strings in midfield. After 20 minutes, Graeme Murty’s side could count themselves unfortunate not to be ahead, as last-ditch defending from Colchester denied chances for the lively Abdullahi – playing through the middle – and the impressive Tutierov, who threatened from the left.

Colchester offered little going forward during the opening 45 minutes but were notably direct in their approach, favouring long balls compared to Sunderland’s short-passing, technical game. The young Black Cats lined up in a 4-3-3 shape with one up top, two wingers and three central midfielders in front of a traditional back four – mirroring how the first team has operated under senior head coach Régis Le Bris in recent times.

Abdullahi remained Sunderland’s main threat as the half wore on, stinging the goalkeeper’s palms with a sharp strike down the middle after linking neatly with Whittaker. The right winger then had the ball in the net in the 28th minute, turning home a rebound, only to see the linesman’s flag raised for offside.

Tutierov went close moments later, curling an effort just wide of the stanchion as Sunderland pressed for the opener. Seconds later, the Ukrainian youth international was released by a superb Abdullahi pass, but fired high and wide after cutting inside. The hosts then had a penalty appeal waved away when Harrison Jones appeared to be clipped in the box, before Colchester broke quickly and forced a good save from Metcalf at the other end.

Sunderland finally found their breakthrough in the 39th minute. Abdullahi played a smart give-and-go with Whittaker before finishing confidently to give the Black Cats a deserved lead for their impressive first-half display – one they carried into the interval with a 1-0 advantage.

Sunderland go down to 10 men after half-time

Sunderland emerged for the second half with no changes as Graeme Murty’s side looked to build on their advantage over Colchester United. Abdullahi continued to cause problems up front, while Whittaker tested the visiting goalkeeper in the 49th minute. However, disaster struck soon after when centre-back Ben Kindon was shown a straight red card for bringing down his man following a long ball over the top, with the referee deeming him to be the last defender.

Following the dismissal, Whittaker was replaced by Finlay Holcroft, who dropped into defence as Sunderland shifted to a flat 4-4-1. Despite being a man down, the young Black Cats almost doubled their lead on the counter-attack – and it was Abdullahi who delivered again in the 65th minute. The striker latched onto a superb through ball from Ben Middlemas before finishing confidently to put 10-man Sunderland 2-0 up.

Harrison Jones was withdrawn soon after, with Felix Scott introduced in his place. Jaydon Jones then came close to making it three, seeing his clever effort turned around the post for a corner. Colchester refused to give in and pulled one back from the penalty spot after a mix-up between Sunderland’s defence and goalkeeper. The visitors converted with 11 minutes remaining to make it 2-1, before Metcalf produced a fine save late on to preserve Sunderland’s lead.

Colchester were themselves reduced to 10 men as the clock struck 90 minutes, with an additional six minutes of added time indicated by the assistant referee. Jaydon Jones went close shortly after with a free-kick from just outside the area that dipped narrowly wide of the post. After some toing a throwing, Sunderland were able to secure the victory.

The win means Sunderland now have six points from their three games in Group H, putting them in a strong position to secure qualification. Next up in the competition is a home clash against Bromley on December 1. Murty’s side will return to league action on Saturday, October 25, when they host Stoke City at home.

