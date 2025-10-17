James Copley's Sunderland U21 player ratings vs Colchester as 'outstanding' attacker scores high marks

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 17th Oct 2025, 20:59 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 21:02 BST

Sunderland’s youngsters battled Colchester at Eppleton in a lively Premier League 2 Cup clash on Friday night

Sunderland’s under-21s delivered a bright and energetic display in their Premier League 2 Cup clash against Colchester United at Eppleton on Friday evening.

Graeme Murty’s young side controlled large spells of the game, playing with confidence, intensity and plenty of attacking intent as they looked to build on their early group-stage form. Several players impressed across the pitch, combining technical quality with maturity in and out of possession, despite Sunderland being reduced to 10 men in the second half.

The match also provided valuable minutes for those pushing for senior involvement one day, while others continued to show why they are highly rated within the setup. Here’s how each Sunderland player rated on a competitive night at Eppleton:

Ben Metcalf played in goal and took command of his area well early doors. Looks decent with the ball at his feet. Claimed plenty of high balls and looked assured throughout. Beaten by a well-taken penalty in the second half, but produced some excellent saves to keep Sunderland ahead. 8

1. Ben Metcalf

Ben Metcalf played in goal and took command of his area well early doors. Looks decent with the ball at his feet. Claimed plenty of high balls and looked assured throughout. Beaten by a well-taken penalty in the second half, but produced some excellent saves to keep Sunderland ahead. 8 Photo: Sunderland AFC

Photo Sales
Archie Lightfoot got up and down the wing from left-back to support Timur Tutierov well in the first half. Played very well in the second half after Sunderland went down to 10 men. A very solid showing. 7

2. Archie Lightfoot

Archie Lightfoot got up and down the wing from left-back to support Timur Tutierov well in the first half. Played very well in the second half after Sunderland went down to 10 men. A very solid showing. 7 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ben Kindon dealt with Colchester United's long balls well at centre-back during the opening 45 at Eppleton. Ironically, he was sent off after the break following a direct Colchester ball over the top. The referee judged the Sunderland youngster to have brought down his opposite number as the last man. 5

3. Ben Kindon

Ben Kindon dealt with Colchester United's long balls well at centre-back during the opening 45 at Eppleton. Ironically, he was sent off after the break following a direct Colchester ball over the top. The referee judged the Sunderland youngster to have brought down his opposite number as the last man. 5 | Sunderland's Ben Kindon - Photo by Ben Cuthbertson

Photo Sales
Joe Neild started at centre-back alongside Ben Kindon and coped well with Colchester United's physical style in the first half. Played very well with Sunderland down to 10 men in the second half. 8

4. Joe Neild

Joe Neild started at centre-back alongside Ben Kindon and coped well with Colchester United's physical style in the first half. Played very well with Sunderland down to 10 men in the second half. 8 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBlack CatsBromleyPlayer ratings
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice