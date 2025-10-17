Sunderland’s under-21s delivered a bright and energetic display in their Premier League 2 Cup clash against Colchester United at Eppleton on Friday evening.
Graeme Murty’s young side controlled large spells of the game, playing with confidence, intensity and plenty of attacking intent as they looked to build on their early group-stage form. Several players impressed across the pitch, combining technical quality with maturity in and out of possession, despite Sunderland being reduced to 10 men in the second half.
The match also provided valuable minutes for those pushing for senior involvement one day, while others continued to show why they are highly rated within the setup. Here’s how each Sunderland player rated on a competitive night at Eppleton:
1. Ben Metcalf
Ben Metcalf played in goal and took command of his area well early doors. Looks decent with the ball at his feet. Claimed plenty of high balls and looked assured throughout. Beaten by a well-taken penalty in the second half, but produced some excellent saves to keep Sunderland ahead. 8 Photo: Sunderland AFC
2. Archie Lightfoot
Archie Lightfoot got up and down the wing from left-back to support Timur Tutierov well in the first half. Played very well in the second half after Sunderland went down to 10 men. A very solid showing. 7 | Getty Images
3. Ben Kindon
Ben Kindon dealt with Colchester United's long balls well at centre-back during the opening 45 at Eppleton. Ironically, he was sent off after the break following a direct Colchester ball over the top. The referee judged the Sunderland youngster to have brought down his opposite number as the last man. 5 | Sunderland's Ben Kindon - Photo by Ben Cuthbertson
4. Joe Neild
Joe Neild started at centre-back alongside Ben Kindon and coped well with Colchester United's physical style in the first half. Played very well with Sunderland down to 10 men in the second half. 8 | Getty Images