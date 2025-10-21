Sunderland U21s continued their National League Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw, followed by a penalty shootout against Gateshead on Tuesday evening.
The Black Cats fielded a number of forgotten first team faces on Tyneside - with the likes of Timothee Pembele, Abdoullah Ba, and Jay Matete all featuring for Graeme Murty’s development side - and looked the better side in the early knockings, going close twice in a matter of seconds as Ethan Moore and Abdoullah Ba were both denied.
Sunderland almost took the lead again just before the interval when Moore saw a shot cannon back off the crossbar after some tenacious work from Ben Middlemas, but it was the home side who stole ahead in the 42nd minute when Matete was dispossessed and Dom Telford scampered onto a through ball to finish neatly.
The first chance of the second half fell to Jaydon Jones, but the young midfielder was smartly denied by Tiernan Brooks after an exquisite pass from Middlemas. Sunderland didn’t have to wait long to restore parity, however. A superb through ball from Jenson Jones found Moore in the box, and when the striker’s saved shot fell to Ba, the Frenchman could hardly miss from close range.
From there, the Black Cats looked them more likely, with Jaydon Jones again going close after meeting a sharp cutback from Pembele, and with the game edging towards a penalty shootout, the teenager came agonisingly close to deciding it in the visitors’ favour, only to see a curling shot cleared off the line. Gateshead would threaten at the death with a flurry of chances, but the deadlock remained intact as the final whistle blew.
A muted penalty shootout ensued, with Middlemas converting, before Jaydon Jones and Matete both had their spot kicks saved. Dan Cameron produced an outstanding stop to keep Sunderland’s hopes alive, however, as Moore netted his attempt and Heed clipped a panenka well over the bar. Ba also found the back of the net, but substitute Rhys Walsh was thwarted brilliantly, sealing defeat for the Black Cats.
