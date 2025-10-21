Sunderland U21s continued their National League Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw, followed by a penalty shootout against Gateshead on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats fielded a number of forgotten first team faces on Tyneside - with the likes of Timothee Pembele, Abdoullah Ba, and Jay Matete all featuring for Graeme Murty’s development side - and looked the better side in the early knockings, going close twice in a matter of seconds as Ethan Moore and Abdoullah Ba were both denied.

Sunderland almost took the lead again just before the interval when Moore saw a shot cannon back off the crossbar after some tenacious work from Ben Middlemas, but it was the home side who stole ahead in the 42nd minute when Matete was dispossessed and Dom Telford scampered onto a through ball to finish neatly.

The first chance of the second half fell to Jaydon Jones, but the young midfielder was smartly denied by Tiernan Brooks after an exquisite pass from Middlemas. Sunderland didn’t have to wait long to restore parity, however. A superb through ball from Jenson Jones found Moore in the box, and when the striker’s saved shot fell to Ba, the Frenchman could hardly miss from close range.

From there, the Black Cats looked them more likely, with Jaydon Jones again going close after meeting a sharp cutback from Pembele, and with the game edging towards a penalty shootout, the teenager came agonisingly close to deciding it in the visitors’ favour, only to see a curling shot cleared off the line. Gateshead would threaten at the death with a flurry of chances, but the deadlock remained intact as the final whistle blew.

A muted penalty shootout ensued, with Middlemas converting, before Jaydon Jones and Matete both had their spot kicks saved. Dan Cameron produced an outstanding stop to keep Sunderland’s hopes alive, however, as Moore netted his attempt and Heed clipped a panenka well over the bar. Ba also found the back of the net, but substitute Rhys Walsh was thwarted brilliantly, sealing defeat for the Black Cats.

1 . Dan Cameron Was barely called into action in the first half, and could do very little about the opening goal. Made a fine stop to deny Harry Chapman from distance, and had to be alert late on to parry away another stinging drive. Produced an outstanding penalty save in the shootout too. 7

2 . Timothee Pembele Understandably a touch rusty in the early knockings, but couldn't be faulted for his effort, and settled as the game wore on. Maybe lacking in a bit of intensity, and failed to find a shot after a looping ball over the top put him in partway through the second half. Tired late on - again understandably - and grew a tad lax as a result. 6

3 . Zak Johnson Typically composed and strong in the challenge, barely put a foot wrong at the heart of defence. Looks as if he is more than ready to graduate beyond this level. Taken off at half-time, something of a shame. 7

4 . Ben Kindon Caught in possession once or twice in the first half, but mostly did what was asked of him well. Found another gear after the break in Johnson's absence. Made one vital last ditch challenge partway through the second half and frequently strode out from the back with the ball at his feet. 7