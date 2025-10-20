Sunderland will come up against former loanee Marc Guiu at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

In the weeks that followed Marc Guiu's surprise return to Chelsea on transfer deadline day, it was tempting to wonder just what his parent club had been thinking.

Chelsea had requested Guiu's return after Liam Delap suffered a major hamstring injury in the early weeks of the Premier League season, one that will keep him out injured until December. Initially Chelsea had tried to look for a new striker in the transfer market, but decided the right option wasn't available. Sunderland were left in a tricky position, but having identified Brian Brobbey as a replacement accepted the request, conscious of maintaining their positive relationship with the Blues. Guiu, though, barely featured.

It led to perhaps inevitable speculation that Guiu could return in the January transfer window as having now played for two clubs this season, if he leaves Chelsea it can't be for anywhere but Sunderland. And Guiu is fond of the club despite his brief stay, sending a parting message that went well beyond a box-ticking exercise.

In reality, however, most of those who matter see it as a long shot. Guiu himself has spoken publicly about his happiness at Chelsea, and Brobbey's arrival means that there are no guarantees Sunderland will be in the market for a striker anyway. As per The Athletic, it is at this stage a move that no one at either club has discussed in any meaningful way.

There are also some major signs that Guiu has turned a corner at Chelsea, and he could be in line for a start when Sunderland visit Stamford Bridge this Saturday. Chelsea had to a degree laboured in the first half against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend, leading head coach Enzo Maresca to make changes at the break. Guiu was one of the players introduced, with Joao Pedro having started as the number nine. Though the striker did not score he had a major impact, singled out for praise by Alan Shearer in his analysis of what was eventually a 3-0 win on Match of The Day.

"Not only did he [Maresca] bring Jamie Gittens and Moises Caicedo on to bring a bit of solidity, he brought Guiu on," Shearer said.

"You can see the difference. Joao Pedro is now predominantly playing in the 10, Guiu’s the centre-forward, he’s running in behind, and all of a sudden, it changes. They’re now playing on the front foot, they’re now getting chances in the final third, Guiu’s coming short, but he’s also asking questions in behind. He makes such a clever run, again making it difficult for the Forest defence, they’re having to think again.

"Chelsea I think were without doubt much, much better for those changes at half-time."

Maresca himself was also impressed, explaining afterward how a brief but significant cameo against Liverpool before the international break had earned the 19-year-old further trust.

"That’s the kind of impact I want him to make," Maresca said.

"He was on for 15 minutes against Liverpool, battling against Van Dijk, Konate, Gravenberch, he was very good. Against Forest, after one minute of the second half, he won a corner against Morato. We need that from Marc."

Whether it is enough to earn a start against Sunderland still remains to be seen; Maresca also explained that he had initially gone with Pedro as he believes he is the best option against a back four. Traditionally, that is the formation Sunderland play even if Reinildo's return from suspension gives Régis Le Bris the option to switch to a five at Stamford Bridge.

The picture could of course look very different by January, and particularly if Liam Delap makes a successful return, but for now Guiu looks to be proving he has both a short and long-term future at the club.

What Marc Guiu has said about his Chelsea recall

Speaking to RTVE earlier this month, Guiu expressed his determination to break into the Chelsea side on a regular basis.

“We initially decided to go to Sunderland with great enthusiasm and excitement to get some minutes in the top flight and get some experience. In the end, there was an injury [to Delap], and I had to return to Chelsea, now with great enthusiasm and training hard every day.

“In the end, it was all a bit chaotic, but in the end, I'm a person who faces everything with the utmost positivity. And that's how I faced it, now enjoying every moment, because a footballer's career is short. And that's what I'm doing, enjoying every moment that life gives me.

“I believe that every action I take in my career is because I want to. And that's it, I'm going to fight in every training session, in every game, every minute I have to play as many minutes as possible... Now I'm at Chelsea, and that's where I am. I'm from Chelsea, the best club in the world for me right now.”