Sunderland are back in action when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Satursay

It says much about Sunderland's progress this season and the sheer strength of their defensive options that the following is even a question on Wearside this week: Does Reinildo come straight back into the side?

An experienced, elite level left back, Reinildo will know that there are now no guarantees that the end of his suspension will lead to an automatic return when the Black Cats face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. For his part, Régis Le Bris has made pretty clear that there will be no long-term repercussions from the 31-year-old's red card against Aston Villa, an error of judgement that frustrated the head coach but under which a line was drawn after a full and frank apology.

It's more that right now, there are no obvious vacancies in the Sunderland defence. Nordi Mukiele has become undroppable due to his defensive quality, his energy and that mightily dangerous long throw. Omar Alderete hasn't put a foot wrong since arriving from Getafe and Dan Ballard thrived on his overdue return to the starting XI against Wolves. And while not a left back by nature, Saturday was arguably Trai Hume's strongest performance of the Premier League season to date. Not just because of his clever assist for Mukiele's opener, but his all-round game in and out of possession. Le Bris isn't a sentimental head coach and has shown on numerous occasions that he's happy to be ruthless when the situation demands it, but he is also a boss who values consistency and stability. It's hard to make a case for any of those who played their part in another priceless clean sheet losing their position.

So what will Le Bris's answer to the dilemma be? Undoubtedly, he has options...

BRING REINILDO BACK FROM THE BENCH

Sometimes the answer is the most obvious one: do nothing. It's not a game where you would imagine Sunderland are going to be pouring forward for long spells, and so there won't be much of an onus on Trai Hume to overlap the winger. Le Bris can keep the core of the side in place that impressed against Wolves, especially in the first half, and reward those strong performers in his defence. We know that by and large, Le Bris is loathed to change formation and this would allow him to keep the consistency of Sunderland's usual set up. While he did switch to a back three against Manchester United to effect, that was more about the specific circumstances of that game. That United were playing a 3-4-3 meant that Sunderland could simply match up man-for-man out of possession, and the third central defender was brought on specifically to counter the home side's direct style under Ruben Amorim. Sticking with the same back four would also give him a very strong looking bench, with both Reinildo and Lutsharel Geertruida there to reinforce the backline if needed over the course of the game.

If Sunderland do stick with a back four at Stamford Bridge, Le Bris's most difficult decision might actually be in the wide areas. Chemsdine Talbi is pushing for a recall to the starting XI after impressing across his last two substitute appearances - but it is increasingly clear that he is more comfortable on the left. Enzo Le Fée was excellent in that position on Saturday, and Simon Adingra is another strong option there.

Potential XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg; Le Fée, Talbi, Isidor

MAKE A VERY HARSH CALL

Le Bris could of course bring Reinildo back on the left of a back four, and drop either Hume or Ballard to the bench. As a right back who played on the left against Wolves, Hume might be the more vulnerable and particular because Ballard's presence in both boxes looks like it will be vital in a game where Sunderland are realistically going to cede a lot of possession. It would be exceptionally harsh on Hume, a dependable presence all season and one of the best players on the park last weekend. What it would of course bring is more experience to Sunderland's back four and a slightly better balance with Reinildo overlapping on the left.

Potential XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg; Le Fée, Talbi, Isidor

CHANGE FORMATION

Generally Le Bris is a big believer in consistency when it comes to formation and structure, as he feels it allows his players to build a confidence and understanding of how to respond to a wide variety of game scenarios. Sunderland have been defensively been very strong in a back four over the last eighteen months, and so it's not as if they are a team generally leaving space for the opposition to exploit. The sheer strength of Sunderland's defensive options however, and the likelihood of large parts of Saturday's game being spent out of possession, makes a switch to a back three more appealing than it otherwise might. Reinildo could offer extra defensive protection on the left, and has shown more than enough quality in his first appearances for the club to suggest he can offer an outlet going forward. The balance for Le Bris would be in ensuring that his side still had enough attacking threat to ensure they aren't simply inviting pressure from Chelsea. The strength of Enzo Maresca's attacking options mean that will likely lead to goals, even accounting for Sunderland's strong defensive efforts so far this season.

He would have a couple of options in forward areas, either introducing a second striker or playing two wide players inside the wing backs as he did at Manchester United.

Potential XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fée; Isidor, Mayenda

Phil Smith: My early prediction on what Le Bris might do

It would mark a major shift for Le Bris to move away from 4-3-3 from the start, and my gut is that even Reinildo’s quality might not be enough to make the head coach change course. If he does come in, it will most likely be a straight swap at left back but it may well be that Reinildo has to be patient to regain his place, and take the chance to impress from the bench first and foremost.