Sunderland travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to face Chelsea

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in what will be their toughest Premier League test yet.

The two are level on points going into the game, but the Black Cats will know the scale of the challenge. Both Enzo Maresca and Régis Le Bris have some big decisions to make and here, we outline all the key team and injury news...

The early Chelsea team news with midfielder an early doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malo Gusto will be suspended for the game, after being sent off for two bookable offences in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Chelsea were handed an injury boost ahead of the game however, with centre back Tosin Adarabioyo fit to return to the bench. However, they were without influential midfielder Enzo Fernandez after he returned early from international duty with a minor knee issue. Enzo Maresca made clear after the game that there was no long-term issue and as such he looks likely to be available on Saturday, but it's one to watch this week. Chelsea face Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

“Enzo had small problem,” Maresca said.

“A small problem that at the moment we are not able to say if he can be available for Ajax or not.”

Centre back Wesley Fofana is also fit again despite not being included in the squad on Saturday, and Maresca's comments after the Nottingham Forest game suggested he could have a role to play this weekend: "‘With Wes, it is just a way to try to protect him. I have said many times I really like Wes and he is going to play games, it is just to protect him. He will be available for Ajax."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of key Chelsea players remained sidelined with longer-term injuries. Levi Colwill is recovering from an ACL injury and fellow centre back Benoit Badiashile is expected to be absent until December with a muscle issue. Cole Palmer will also miss this game, having been ruled out for around six weeks with a groin injury. Also out is striker Liam Delap, signed from Ipswich Town in the summer. Delap has suffered a hamstring injury and won't be back until December, which was the key factor in Chelsea's surprise decision to recall Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland. Having impressed off the bench at Nottingham Forest, Guiu is pushing for more minutes ahead of this weekend's game.

Dario Essugo, signed from Sporting this summer, is another longer-term absentee who has not yet been able to make his senior debut for the club.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The early Sunderland team news with key defender back in contention

Régis Le Bris will get a very welcome boost this week, with Reinildo back available after his three-match suspension for a red card in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. Whether he comes straight back into the XI is an altogether different question after Sunderland kept a valuable clean sheet against Wolves, and with Lutsharel Geertruida pushing for his first start following another strong cameo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reinildo will come back into the squad but otherwise it's not expected that there will be any other returnees. Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are a week or two away from resuming full training, and will then need time to build their match fitness having missed all of pre-season. Similarly, Romaine Mundle is a couple of weeks off returning to full fitness but will likely not be in contention until after the November international break. Aji Alese needs additional time to recover from his injury and Habib Diarra is expected back in December.

Noah Sadiki is managing an ankle issue picked up on international duty but played on Saturday and Le Bris is confident he can manage the issue.

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith’s key conclusions from Wolves win