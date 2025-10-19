Sunderland took another significant step forward with a win over Wolves at the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland continued their impressive start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Stadium of Light.

Phil Smith was there reporting for The Echo and these were his key conclusions from the game…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNDERLAND HANDLE THE PRESSURE

This game represented a different kind of challenge for Sunderland, arguably the first time when they came in if not as heavy favourites then certainly with the expectation that three points could be there for the taking. It was clear from the off that this would be a game where Sunderland would see more of the ball, and there would be more of an onus on them to make the running.

For 35 minutes, they handled the pressure with reassuring ease and in truth, should probably have put the game to bed. Wolves boss Vitor Pereira gave an odd press conference after the game, insisting that both teams had played poorly in the first half and lamenting the amount of time lost to Sunderland’s set-piece heavy approach. On the latter point, there’s no doubt that Sunderland are using their long throws and corners to manage the game and this is never going to be to everyone’s taste. It’s mightily effective, though, and a great way for a newly-promoted team to find an edge. His first point is harder to fathom. Sunderland were by far the better team on the ball, with Régis Le Bris’s decision to play Trai Hume and Enzo Le Fée paying off. Not only did it give Sunderland real resilience out of possession, but it also gave them an extra man in midfield when one or both drifted into little pockets of space. The first goal was superb, full of clever touches and moments of quality. Sunderland more than deserving of their lead; at half time Wolves had failed to register a shot on target and their XG was around 0.1. Sunderland’s was up at around 0.7.

Pereira’s assessment that his Wolves side improved immeasurably after the break was undeniably correct, and had they scored in the opening exchanges of the second half then it would have been hard to argue it undeserved. There’s no doubt where this Sunderland team can improve, they can give the ball away too easily and invite too much pressure for large parts of the second half. In the end, though, Robin Roefs only had one save of note from Marshall Munetsi’s volley and that was one he would expect to make 99 times out of 100. They key, as Roefs has a knack of doing so well, was generating the power in the save to palm it well clear of danger. Le Bris’s subs also worked in shoring things up for the hosts through the last 15 minutes, reinforcing the defence while ensuring Sunderland had players who could carry the ball up the pitch to relieve pressure.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it was a professional one. And that was what the day required from a Sunderland perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNDERLAND’S DEFENSIVE OPTIONS ARE STEERING THEM TOWARDS SAFETY

Here’s a question you never thought you’d be asking a few weeks back: Does Reinildo get back into the team? The experienced Champions League left back is no sure pick at Chelsea, after Sunderland’s back four produced another performance of the very highest level here.

Trai Hume had possibly his best performance at the top level yet, robust out of possession and a real outlet on the ball through the first half an hour in particular. Dan Ballard again underlined what an immense prospect he has become, a perfect player for an increasingly physical and direct Premier League. Omar Alderete strolled through the game worth ease again and what is there to say about Nordi Mukiele at right back? Aerially dominant, a threat breaking forward and with a long throw that is wreaking havoc. Then there is Lutsharel Geertruida, who again impressed in a brief cameo with his decision making and speed.

Reinildo’s quality and experience may be hard to ignore given the scale of the challenge at Stamford Bridge, and a switch to a back five that would accommodate his immediate return might appeal to Le Bris. Either way, it’s an area of the pitch driving Sunderland’s success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even when Sunderland don’t play as well as they can, you have the feeling that they’re not going to ship many goals. It’s a formula that means you can have a fair degree of confidence that they will keep picking up the points they need.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

CHEMSDINE TALBI SHOWS HIS TALENT AGAIN

Chemsdine Talbi’s composure in possession and impressive work rate won praise in the opening weeks of the season even if there was a feeling that he could do a bit more going forward. More confident playing off the left flank, this was another bright cameo that showed Sunderland have signed a real prospect.

The game scenario suited him, Wolves throwing bodies forward and leaving space for him to drive into. For sure there was a little bit of luck involved in his assist as the Wolves defender turned the pass into his own goal, but it was far from the first time he had opened up the pitch by driving inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It leaves Le Bris with a bit of a dilemma as his options on the left flank are far stronger than on the right, where Talbi was initially signed to play. For the time being, he looks like an excellent impact player. Credit too to Eliezer Mayenda, who for the second game running looked good off the bench.

SUNDERLAND HEAD INTO TOUGH RUN IN SUPERB POSITION

Part of the pressure around this game came from knowing that Sunderland are now heading into a far tougher run of fixtures. Chelsea, and Everton side who’ve started the season well, Arsenal, Fulham away and then a brutal December schedule when many players will be away at AFCON. Sunderland simply needed to put points on the board and that’s exactly what they’ve done. Perhaps more importantly, they’ve built the belief that they can compete with anyone at this level.