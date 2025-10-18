Sunderland returned to Premier League action at the Stadium of Light after the international break, facing Wolves in what proved to be another intriguing test for Régis Le Bris’ side. Coming off the back of a 2–0 defeat at Manchester United, the Black Cats were eager to deliver a strong performance in front of their home supporters, with a big crowd once again creating a lively atmosphere on Wearside.

The contest offered plenty of talking points as Sunderland looked to build on the foundations laid earlier in the campaign. There were spells of intensity, moments of quality and challenges to overcome as both sides battled for control in a tightly contested Premier League encounter.

Here’s how Echo chief football writer Phil Smith rated every Sunderland player from their clash with Wolves at the Stadium of Light:

1 . GK: Robin Roefs Didn’t have too many saves to make, one good block in the second half when he palmed a volley away from trouble. Distribution wasn’t quite as dependable as usual with some loose passes, but played his part. 6 | Chris Fryatt Photo Sales

2 . RB: Nordi Mukiele What a signing. Defended very strongly, caused problems with his long throw throughout and scored a nice goal. Inspired bit of business. 8 | Chris Fryatt Photo Sales

3 . CB: Omar Alderete Didn’t show any signs of the knock he picked up on international duty. Calm on the ball as ever and defended well. 7 | Chris Fryatt Photo Sales