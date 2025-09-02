Marc Guiu has posted an emotional message to Sunderland fans after his loan spell came to an early end, with the 19-year-old striker returning to Chelsea

Marc Guiu has bid an emotional farewell to Sunderland and its supporters after his loan spell at the Stadium of Light was cut short.

Posting on Instagram, the 19-year-old striker reflected on his brief time on Wearside and spoke about what the club and city have come to mean to him in just a few short weeks. “Short, really short… but intense…” Guiu began on social media.

“In just a few weeks, I’ve come to understand what football truly means to this city and how that passion creates a unique and unmatched atmosphere at the Stadium of Light. It has been an absolute honour to wear this jersey, and although fate is unpredictable and had other plans for me, I can assure you that these colours and this city will forever hold a place in my heart.”

Guiu signed off his message by writing this to Sunderland and their fans: “Thank you to everyone at Sunderland AFC for the warm welcome and support, I wish you all the very best for the future. See you soon @sunderlandafc. Ha’way the lads!!! ❤️🤍❤️”

Guiu joined Sunderland on loan earlier this summer and quickly made an impression during the Black Cats’ return to the Premier League. However, Chelsea have opted to recall the young striker early amid injury concerns in their own squad.

What Kristjaan Speakman said about Guiu and Roberts

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has reflected on a hectic deadline day at the Stadium of Light, explaining the decisions behind Marc Guiu’s unexpected return to Chelsea and Patrick Roberts’ loan move to Birmingham City.

Speaking first on Guiu’s early departure, Speakman described the situation as “unusual” but said the outcome was in the best interests of all parties: “This has been an unusual situation to navigate, and our priority must always be to act in the best interests of Sunderland AFC,” he said.

“Following discussions with Chelsea, Marc, and his representatives throughout the last 48 hours, we believe we have achieved this outcome and that this decision is in the best interests of all parties. We wish Marc well upon returning to Chelsea, who we continue to enjoy a strong relationship with, and we now move forward.”

Guiu’s farewell comes after a short but memorable spell at Sunderland, with the 19-year-old striker leaving a positive impression on supporters following his loan arrival earlier this summer. Speakman also addressed Patrick Roberts’ loan switch to Birmingham City, confirming that the winger has likely played his last game for the club. Roberts, 28, joins the Championship promotion hopefuls until the end of the 2025-26 season, and while Sunderland retain an option to extend his deal, his contract currently expires next summer.

The sporting director said it was essential to prioritise regular minutes for Roberts given his contribution to Sunderland’s rise over recent seasons: “Patrick was a catalyst in the success of Sunderland over the past four years,” Speakman said. “He joined us in League One, believed in what we were doing, where we were going, and immersed himself in our Club, on and off the field.

“He made a huge impact for us, and with limited opportunities this season, it’s appropriate to ensure he can continue to play regularly throughout the campaign. We wish him the best of luck and thank him for his immense contribution. Patrick will always be able to call Sunderland home, and he will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light.”

Roberts departs Wearside having made 147 appearances and played a central role in both of Sunderland’s promotion play-off campaigns, including his memorable winning goal against Sheffield Wednesday in 2022.