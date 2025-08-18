Sunderland U21s opened their Premier League 2 campaign with a 6-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night – despite a superb hat-trick from striker Trey Ogunsuyi.

The 18-year-old celebrated signing a new contract at the club by producing a sensational individual display at Eppleton, but Graeme Murty’s side were undone by a ruthless Spurs attack that raced into an early lead and never truly looked back.

Jay Matete, who started in last week’s 3-2 comeback win over Scunthorpe in the National League Trophy, was not involved. The 24-year-old’s absence will inevitably raise further questions over his future, with senior head coach Régis Le Bris having already confirmed that the midfielder can leave this summer.

His omission may indicate that a deal is edging closer. By contrast, Ian Poveda started and impressed, suggesting his own exit is not imminent. Interestingly, the game was watched by Shrewsbury Town manager Michael Appleton, sparking speculation about potential loan interest in Sunderland’s youngsters.

Murty’s line-up showed several changes from the team that featured in Lincolnshire, with Jenson Jones starting in defence and Timur Tutierov joining Poveda, Jack Whittaker and Ogunsuyi in attack. Ben Middlemas captained the side. Tottenham started brightly and went ahead after just nine minutes when Tylan Thompson’s cross was converted by Oliver Irow.

Seconds later, Sunderland goalkeeper Isaac Allan conceded a penalty, and Irow made no mistake from the spot to double the lead. The visitors extended their advantage midway through the half when Dante Cassanova struck to make it 3-0.

Sunderland gradually grew into the game and finally threatened in the 38th minute as Whittaker and Middlemas tested Spurs goalkeeper Luca Gunter. Moments later, they pulled one back, Poveda slipping a clever ball through for Ogunsuyi to finish confidently. After the break, Ollie Bainbridge was forced off injured and replaced by Archie Lightfoot before Spurs struck again, Luca Williams-Barnett restoring their three-goal cushion.

Ogunsuyi, however, was not finished. He pressed high to nick the ball from a Spurs defender before rifling home his second, making it 4-2. Murty made further changes as Timur Tutierov and Marshall Burke were replaced by Felix Scott and Jaydon Jones. Sunderland’s persistence was rewarded when Poveda again picked out Ogunsuyi, who completed his hat-trick with a composed finish to make it 4-3.

It capped a brilliant personal month for the striker, who recently committed his future to the club, and briefly gave Sunderland hope of an unlikely comeback. But Spurs had the final say. Substitute Rio Kyerematen struck late to make it 5-3, ensuring Sunderland’s spirited fightback ended in defeat as Jaydon Jones was sent off for Sunderland for a late tap on Tottenham’s goalkeeper.

Here, James Copley rates every Sunderland player during their Premier League 2 clash against Tottenham Hotspur U21s at Eppleton CW:

1 . Isaac Allan Isaac Allan arrived from Lincoln City earlier this summer and started in goal against Tottenham. Gave away the foul for Spurs' penalty during the opening 45, resulting in his side going 2-0 down. Made a couple of big saves at the end of the first half with Sunderland 3-1 down. Looked like a really good shot stopper at times, but struggled under pressure from a big Tottenham side. He will undoubtedly improve as time goes on. 5

2 . Jenson Jones Jenson Jones started at right-back following an impressive pre-season with Sunderland's first team. Spurs' first goal came down his side after nine minutes. Always looks very assured and tidy on the ball despite his defensive unit running into problems on the night. 6

3 . Oli Bainbridge Oli Bainbridge was deployed at left-back by Graeme Murty and kept looking to get Sunderland on the front foot despite his side shipping three goals in the first half. Was forced off in the second half with an injury. 6