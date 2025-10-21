The latest episode of The Roar podcast, brought to you by the Sunderland Echo, is out now.

Sunderland summer signing Lutsharel Geertruida is still yet to make his first start in red and white, and may have to wait a little while longer to do so.

The Dutchman has impressed in a series of cameo appearances during the latter stages of matches, but finds himself out of the starting XI largely due to the stellar form of his new teammates, with the likes of Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele, Dan Ballard, and Omar Alderete all impressing at either full-back or the heart of defence - Geertruida’s two preferred positions.

Sunderland’s new boy has also moonlighted in the centre of midfield, but on the latest episode of The Roar podcast, brought to you by The Echo, writers James Copley and Phil Smith debated whether he may even struggle to seal a starting berth in that position too.

What has been said about Sunderland summer signing Lutsharel Geertruida?

Looking ahead to Saturday’s upcoming clash with Chelsea, as part of a broader conversation on whether head coach Regis Le Bris could alter his formation for the trip to Stamford Bridge, Phil posed the question: “I think given everything we know about Le Bris, he’s more likely to stick with a back four to be honest, but let’s say, hypothetically, he does switch to a back five, if you’re Lutsharel Geertruida, are you not knocking on the door and saying, ‘Hang on, I haven’t out a foot wrong when I’ve come off the bench - surely if we’re getting another defender in, it’s my time for an opportunity’?”

James then responded: “I think it’s a very interesting question. I also think it’s an interesting question, if he did go five at the back, whether he could put Geertruida into midfield, potentially, and sacrifice somebody there, maybe like an Enzo Le Fée? Just for a bit of defensive stability...”

Phil interjected: “We can’t have six defenders on the pitch, let’s calm it here!” James continued: “Actually, thinking back to it, we watched the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea game before the Sunderland game [last weekend], and Forest did turn up with a back five for that game but Chelsea did end up winning 3-0, so you never quite know do you?

“But I think Geertruida has looked really, really good when he’s come on to see out games, and he’s probably wondering how on earth he’s going to get into this team, and where. He needs Trai Hume to do some sort of ridiculous red card challenge, doesn’t he, and get in that way, because at the moment, he faces a little bit of a battle!

“But I’m sure there will be opportunities for him coming up, especially over the Christmas period if we pick up a couple of injuries, but I’m excited by him because he strikes me as a proper top class operator, and I think he’ll be able to slot in seamlessly wherever he is deployed. I mean, he can play in three or four positions, and I think that’s going to be really important heading towards the festive fixtures.”

