Sunderland's intriguing squad market value and how it compares to Premier League rivals
Sunderland’s lavish summer spend has paid off so far, with the Black Cats enjoying an excellent start to their Premier League return.
The Black Cats earned promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 2017 last season. To prepare for life back in the top-flight, no fewer than 15 signings were completed, adding serious quality to Regis Le Bris’ ranks.
The early signs show the summer outlay to be worth it, with Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Wolves last time out leaving them seventh after eight games, with four wins and 14 points on the board already. Confidence is sky-high ahead of what will be a challenging fixture away at Chelsea on Saturday. But what did the busy summer window do to the market value of Sunderland’s squad, and how does it compare to their Premier League rivals?
How does Sunderland’s market value compare to Premier League rivals
Per Transfermarkt data, Sunderland now have 36 players in the senior squad, which is at least four more than any other Premier League team. However, they only carry an average market value of €9.44m. The most valuable player is attacking midfielder Habib Diarra at €32m, while the least valuable is young centre-back Zak Johnson at just €75k.
Keep up with the action from the new Premier League season and sign up to the Echo’s dedicated SAFC newsletter
Altogether, the market value of Sunderland’s squad stands at €340m, which is up 139.5% from the €141.98m it was worth just before they beat Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final. However, and perhaps surprisingly, that still leaves them third-bottom in the Premier League, above fellow newly-promoted sides Burnley (€247.15m) and Leeds United (€316.10m), but behind Fulham (€374m).
It’ll come as little surprise to see Arsenal (€1.31bn), Manchester City (€1.21bn), Liverpool (€1.15bn) and Chelsea (€1.14bn) as the only four Premier League sides with squad market values over the €1bn mark.
- Arsenal - €1.31bn
- Man City - €1.21bn
- Liverpool - €1.15bn
- Chelsea - 1.14bn
- Tottenham - €920.60m
- Newcastle - €750.15m
- Man Utd - €730.20m
- Nottingham Forest - €644.40m
- Aston Villa - €546m
- Brighton - €520.60m
- Crystal Palace - €484.45m
- Bournemouth - €448.40m
- Brentford - €431.90m
- Everton - €414.60m
- West Ham - €400.80m
- Wolves - €376.60m
- Fulham - €374m
- sunderland">Sunderland - €340m
- Leeds - €316.10m
- Burnley - €247.15m
Who are Sunderland’s most valuable players?
As mentioned, Diarra is Sunderland’s most valuable player at €32m, but he’s just one of seven players in Le Bris’ squad worth €20m or more. Granit Xhaka does not figure in that list, despite being arguably the most high-profile arrival of the summer. However, the Switzerland international’s €12m market value is dictated largely by his age, having turned 33 years old last month.
The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.
- Habib Diarra - €32m
- Simon Adingra - €25m
- Chris Rigg - €25m
- Lutsharel Geertruida - €20m
- Brian Brobbey - €20m
- Enzo Le Fee - €20m
- Chemsdine Talbi - €20m
- Eliezer Mayenda - €18m
- Noah Sadiki - €17m
- Wilson Isidor - €15m