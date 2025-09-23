Granit Xhaka has been a standout performer for Sunderland so far this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has lavished praise on Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka after his influential display against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Swiss international once again sported the armband in a battling display from Regis Le Bris’ side, and registered his second assist of the season with a superb header to set up Wilson Isidor’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the final whistle at the weekend, Xhaka himself said: "From the first minute we knew that the game would be very emotional, with our fans at home and the support we have.

"I had the feeling that we were good in the game and of course the red card changes all the plans that we have during the week. But in the end I believe the one point is much more than deserved. The mentality from the team, the team spirit.. we have shown one more time that it is very difficult to play against us. I'm very happy that we were able to get what we deserved.

"It's not always easy to come to a team that have been promoted. We knew that we had to build a connection as quickly as possible. Of course we have had a good start but it's not luck, it's about how we work, our togetherness and team spirit, our mentality day by day. After that, you can have this start. But it's still the beginning, still many things to improve. But today showed myself and the team that is very hard to beat with us.

"The club brought me for my experience and quality but also to help us connect with each other. I believe that it is very important to have the support with us. Not just at home but at Palace it was unbelievable. On the pitch we need to try to give them something back, because they are supporting us day by day. Hopefully we did that today, and showed that they can trust us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And during an appearances on Sky Sports News, former Aston Villa boss Sherwood lauded Xhaka for impact that he has had on Wearside, and the fighting spirit that he has already come to embody at the Stadium of Light.

What has Tim Sherwood said about Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka?

Reflecting on Sunderland’s draw with Villa, Sherwood said: “Sunderland, let's give them some credit... They went down to ten men, and they were the team pushing, you know, and I just felt that the equaliser was inevitable.

“I just want to pick out one player, Granit Xhaka, what a signing he has been. For him to go to a team who are one of the favourites to get relegated, to go in there and not just pick up his money and play in the Premier League again, for a swansong - this guy is trying everything possible to keep him in the division, and he can't do any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That cushioned header into Isidor was unbelievable. I could see when it came to him, he just cushioned it, there was such care with it. He knew exactly where he needed to put it. He has been a wonderful leader for Sunderland, and he is galvanising the whole squad.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland injury blow confirmed as club issue 66-word Habib Diarra update