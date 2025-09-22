Granit Xhaka impressed during Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theo Walcott has claimed that Granit Xhaka’s presence can prove to be a “major factor” in the Black Cats’ bid for survival this season.

The Swiss international has been in eye-catching form since he completed a high profile transfer from Bayer Leverkusen over the summer, and has captained Regis Le Bris’ side in each of their opening quintet of Premier League matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xhaka has also provided a pair of assists across his last two home outings for Sunderland, including an exquisite cushioned header that played in Wilson Isidor for an equaliser in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. And in his analysis of that clash for Match of the Day 2, Walcott - who played alongside Xhaka at Arsenal - was full of praise for his former teammate.

What did Theo Walcott say about Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka?

Speaking about Xhaka on Match of the Day 2, Walcott said: “It did surprise a lot of people when he joined Sunderland. But I feel if they want to break the pattern of staying in the league, I think he's a major factor for them to do this. I think for me, it says it all - his leadership skills, the way he sets the behaviours, the patterns. The manager spoke about how the game plan had to change, and he's a player that will be able to do that on the pitch, because he leads by example. And for me it's his passion and his hunger, and just his bravery. He's always willing to make those challenges.

“He's a player that at times at Arsenal, you felt when he was higher up the field, he was kind of wasted. And then he came back towards the CDM position, and there was a different side of him. He could make those passes, make those tackles and break it up, because he was never the quickest player.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when he does find himself in the forward positions as well... It's these behaviours where he just sets the press, he sets the tone and he sets the level of what he expects from his team. But for me, the biggest praise I can give him is his passion and his hunger and his fight. Everyone feeds off that...”

Assessing Xhaka’s role in Sunderland’s leveller against Villa, he added: “This goal, this is such a difficult skill, but it's like time slows down for him. And he cushions it, and that will be one of the best assists you'll see this year. It really is. It's incredible. I think you take that for granted, but that is an incredible goal. And I think he's going to be so important for Sunderland to stay up this year.”

When asked what it was like to share a dressing room with Xhaka, Walcott continued: “To be fair, you could always hear him. No matter where you were in the training ground, you could hear him speaking to someone - if it's with a member of staff, if it's with a younger player, if it's with an experienced player. And he was like that from day one. So for me, his experience is going to just set him alight here, that's for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was not that player [who hid when things weren’t going well]. Look, we talk about his discipline and the red cards and that side of it, but his experience now, going away to Germany, I think has really helped that side of it. It's really enhanced his levels of leadership. I think it was always there, but I think when you go there [to Bayer Leverkusen] and you win a title, I think the praise is coming, that's for sure.”

Your next Sunderland read: 109 fantastic photos of Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa as 10-man Black Cats seal impressive draw - gallery