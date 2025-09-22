Wilson Isidor was on the score sheet as Sunderland drew with Aston Villa on Sunday

Troy Deeney has included Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor in his Premier League team of the week following his goal-scoring turn against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats came from behind to seal a 1-1 draw against Unai Emery’s men despite playing the majority of the contest at the Stadium of Light with 10 men after Reinildo Mandava was sent off for kicking out at Matty Cash.

Regis Le Bris’ men would then fall behind after the interval when Cash beat Robin Roefs from range, but the home side refused to go down without a fight, and equalised with a quarter of an hour remaining courtesy of a cool finish from Isidor.

The Frenchman has now taken his tally to three goals for the season, and became the first player in Premier League history to score in each of a newly promoted sides first three home matches.

And while Deeney has admitted to having doubts over Isidor heading into the campaign, the pundit was more than impressed with what he saw from the 25-year-old over the weekend.

What did Troy Deeney say about Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor?

Reflecting on Isidor’s performance during his weekly column for BBC Sport, he said: “I must admit I didn't know if this kid would be good enough to make it at the next level. I saw him in the Championship last year, he was good - very long and rangy - but he only got 13 goals. I wasn't sure if he had the quality. He's taken to the Premier League like a duck to water. Working hard for his team. His goal against Aston Villa was a great finish.”

The rest of Deeney’s XI was made up of Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell, Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams, and centre-half pairing Sven Botman and Marcos Senesi, who faced off in a 0-0 stalemate between Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

In midfield, the former Watford man gave kudos to Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch, Fulham regular Alex Iwobi, Leeds United new boy Anton Stach, and Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes, while at the point of attack Liverpool marksman Hugo Ekitike partners Isidor.

What did Regis Le Bris say about Sunderland’s draw against Aston Villa?

Speaking after the final whistle on Wearside, Black Cats head coach Le Bris said: "It's a good point, with two different scenarios. I think we started well, we managed the first part of the game properly according to our game plan, and this red card changed the whole dynamic.

“It wasn't obvious to react properly, but we kept the score until the half-time, and we had the opportunity to change this game plan. It was obvious that the second half was connected with deep block and opportunities to set plays, and I think it went well the first 20 minutes. I think we were even dominant during this part of the game. We conceded this goal, and I really liked the reaction, because it could have been the end of the game. With ten men, one nil down, sometimes you can just give up, and it wasn't the case. We kept the ability to go forward and to think that it was possible to change the score."

