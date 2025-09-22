109 fantastic photos of Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa as 10-man Black Cats seal impressive draw - gallery

Jason Jones
By Jason Jones

Sunderland football writer - Sunderland Echo

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:00 BST

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Sunderland came from behind to seal an impressive 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats had been reduced to 10 men in the first half at the Stadium of Light after Reinildo Mandava was dismissed for kicking out at visiting defender Matty Cash, and fell behind after the interval when the Villa full-back beat Robin Roefs from distance.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, however, Regis Le Bris’ men were able to drag themselves level courtesy of a Wilson Isidor strike in the 75th minute. And with the home side extending their unbeaten run at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League, there were plenty of passionate scenes in the stands as supporters got behind their team.

Here are some of the best photos from Sunday at the Stadium of Light courtesy of Chris Fryatt:

Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa

1. Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa

Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa | Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa

2. Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa

Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa | Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa

3. Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa

Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa | Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa

4. Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa

Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa | Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 28
Next Page
Related topics:Aston VillaSunderlandStadium of LightPremier LeagueRegis Le Bris
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice