Sunderland came from behind to seal an impressive 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats had been reduced to 10 men in the first half at the Stadium of Light after Reinildo Mandava was dismissed for kicking out at visiting defender Matty Cash, and fell behind after the interval when the Villa full-back beat Robin Roefs from distance.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, however, Regis Le Bris’ men were able to drag themselves level courtesy of a Wilson Isidor strike in the 75th minute. And with the home side extending their unbeaten run at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League, there were plenty of passionate scenes in the stands as supporters got behind their team.

Here are some of the best photos from Sunday at the Stadium of Light courtesy of Chris Fryatt:

1 . Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa | Chris Fryatt Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa | Chris Fryatt Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa Sunderland fans vs Aston Villa | Chris Fryatt Photo Sales