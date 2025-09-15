A Sunderland player has been named in Troy Deeney’s Team of the Week alongside Erling Haaland and Moisés Caicedo

Sunderland defender Nordi Mukiele has been named in Troy Deeney’s BBC Sport Team of the Week following his performance in the Black Cats’ 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Mukiele, who joined Sunderland from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, was recognised for his composure and defensive discipline as Régis Le Bris’ side secured their first away clean sheet of the Premier League season. The Frenchman was selected in a backline that also included Cristian Romero, Tyrone Mings, and Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber.

The 27-year-old was joined in the XI by some of world football’s biggest names. Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were included in attack, while Chelsea’s £100million midfielder Moisés Caicedo made the cut in midfield alongside Martin Zubimendi and Pape Matar Sarr.

For Sunderland, Mukiele’s recognition caps off an encouraging weekend that also saw Robin Roefs earn plaudits for his latest impressive display in goal. With two clean sheets already this season and seven points from their opening four matches, Le Bris’ side continue to show signs of Premier League growth and resilience.

The full Team of the Week selected by Deeney is: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City); Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa); Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur); Kevin Schade (Brentford), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Phil Foden (Manchester City).

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light next weekend against Aston Villa, and Mukiele says making Wearside a fortress will be vital. “Yeah, this is what I mean. This point is very important because we know we play at home to the next game… I’m really excited and happy to be back at home with our fans, and we'll do everything to take the three points again and to be comfortable in the table.”

Le Bris provides injury update after game

Le Bris has provided an update on Enzo Le Fée’s condition following the Black Cats’ goalless draw at Crystal Palace. The midfielder was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with Le Bris confirming before kick-off that he had picked up a “small injury” during Friday’s preparations.

His absence meant Simon Adingra was drafted into the starting XI, while Wilson Isidor also replaced Eliezer Mayenda in the only other change from the side that beat Brentford last time out. Speaking after the final whistle in South London, Le Bris admitted he was still unsure over a specific timeline for Le Fée’s return but stressed that the issue is not thought to be serious.

“I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see,” he said. “He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”